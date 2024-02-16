The JoJo Siwa & XOMG POP! drama explained | Scroll Deep

All the JoJo Siwa & XOMG POP! drama explained

By Woodrow Whyte

Scroll Deep look into the explosive claims made by former XOMG POP! member Leigha Sanderson.

A former member of XOMG POP!, a girl group put together by JoJo Siwa on a TV reality show called 'Siwas Dance Pop Revolution' has called out JoJo in a Rolling Stone article for allegedly putting her through gruelling work schedules, even when she'd just been through surgery.

JoJo's people have fired back and the whole thing is a bit of a mess, but where does the truth lie? The Scroll Deep team, as always, has all the info you need.

