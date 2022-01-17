Kanye West calls out Kim Kardashian for allowing North on TikTok without his permission

By Katie Louise Smith

"Security ain't going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission."

Ever since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West joined TikTok, the 8-year-old has become a popular fixture on the app, with fans absolutely loving her content.

But while her account is reportedly monitored and managed by an adult, Kanye is apparently not OK with her being on the platform without his permission.

As you probably know, Kim and Kanye are now separated. The two have been spotted out together a number of times since the news of their divorce was made public, but now Kanye is speaking out in regards to their children, his concerns about his access to them, and what they're sharing on social media.

Kanye West speaks out about North being on TikTok without his permission. Picture: @kimandnorth via TikTok, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Per Entertainment Tonight's report, Kanye spoke to Jason Lee in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked where he reportedly told the host how he was blocked by Kim's security from entering her house with North: "Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that's what was not going to happen."

Continuing to discuss the situation, Kanye then said: "Security ain't going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission."

Kim and North's account had been noticeably silent over the New Year period, but the duo returned to the platform four days ago with a new video that featured the two of them. It remains to be seen if North will be allowed to share videos on the account going forward.

Back in November 2021, North joined TikTok alongside Kim with their own joint account. They quickly amassed millions of followers and views, with the two of them appearing in most of the TikToks together.

North has now taken centre stage on the account, posting dance challenges, fashion videos, makeup looks and other lip-sync videos featuring Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian and her little sister Chicago West.

After Kim and North's account went viral, TikTok users started flooding their comments with messages about Pete Davidson and asking North to "show fans Mummy's credit cards." Comments were later turned off and have not been turned back on since.

In December, North got into a littttle bit of trouble after she went live on TikTok to an audience of 5 million followers. North gave fans a tour of her house, and even caught Kim chilling in bed live on camera.

