North West urged to expose Kim Kardashian's bank details in hilarious TikTok comments

By Katie Louise Smith

"Northyyyyy, can you show us Mummy's credit card?"

North West, the 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has officially entered her TikTok influencer era – under the watchful eye of her mum Kim.

The mother-daughter duo have recently set up their own joint TikTok account where they've been sharing videos of their day-to-day lives; from North showing off her Outfit of the Day and lip-syncing to songs, to the pair going on golf cart rides and sharing glimpses around their home.

But, as you can imagine, the comments that are being left underneath her videos are out of control.

North West's TikTok comment section is out of control. Picture: James Devaney/GC Images, @kimandnorth via TikTok

Under almost every single one of North's TikTok videos, people have been asking the youngster to share Kim's credit card information.

Some of the comments read, "Northy, can you show us Mummy's credit card?" with others adding, "Northyyy, do you know how to do a bank transfer?"

TikTok users have even been getting creative with their comments, asking North if she "wants to play Venmo," or if she's "heard of this new game called CashApp".

One comment also reads: "hey did you hear about the trend where you give us your parents bank info".

north west has a tiktok page and the comments are killing me 😭 pic.twitter.com/qZal32wHTC — Rad1 👁‍🗨 (@R1Sharif) November 27, 2021

Others have even been bold enough to ask North if there's been a "tall, white man with tattoos" at her house recently, referencing Kim's friendship/courtship/relationship/PR stunt?/thing with Pete Davidson.

On one TikTok video, one commenter wrote, "Northie, show us the tall funny pale man," with another asking if the "tall, white man" was at her house for Thanksgiving.

In the immortal words of Nene Leakes, "it's getting weird!"

North West's TikTok comments are out of control. Picture: @kimandnorth via TikTok

Unfortunately for those trying to get a little Venmo treat for Christmas from the Bank of Kim, North doesn't actually have access to the TikTok account herself, and is probably not allowed to read the comments.

The account is "managed by an adult", meaning that it's highly unlikely that 8-year-old North is posting the videos herself. While it's not clear if that adult is an assistant or if it's actually Kim herself, that person is definitely seeing all your comments asking for Kim's credit card info.

The comments over on Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's joint TikTok account are also just as funny, with people referring to Kourtney as Penelope's assistant and butler.

North and P's King Kylie social media era has truly arrived. Here's hoping they limit their comments when they're old enough to actually have their own accounts, though.

