Kendall Jenner sparks debate after being papped not carrying her own umbrella

"Imagine having someone to hold your goddamn umbrella."

Question for the audience: If you were rich and famous enough to have/need personal security, would you carry your own umbrella?

Kendall Jenner, who is rich and famous enough to have/need personal security, is being ripped by critics online because photos have emerged of her bodyguard holding an umbrella over her head in the pouring rain as she walks along the street, only holding what appears to be her phone and her car key.

Kenny was papped out and about this past weekend (Jan 14) in a very rainy Los Angeles. In a series of photos, Kendall can be seen making her way to and from her car with her bodyguard. However, the images of her bodyguard covering her with an umbrella while he gets absolutely soaked seem to have got a few people calling Kenny "out of touch".

Kendall Jenner sparks debate for not holding her own umbrella. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Over on the KUTWK subreddit, fans shared their thoughts on Kendall's umbrella moment.

"Not going to lie, I don’t care how rich and famous I am, I would never let someone hold an umbrella up for me…even if that’s their job, it would make me feel bad," one user wrote. Another added: "She can’t even hold her umbrella. 🙄 Gross."

"Imagine having someone to hold your goddamn umbrella. So beyond out of touch and ridiculous," a third person added.

However, while some people were critical of Kenny's not carrying her own umbrella, others criticised the criticism.

Kendall Jenner is being criticised for not holding her own umbrella. Picture: Getty

On TikTok, it's clear that the majority of people couldn't care less about Kendall not carrying her own umbrella, adding that if they were being paid to hold someone's umbrella, they'd do it too.

Others are also pointing out that most drivers or bodyguards do this for the people they work for anyway.

"If this is the job that he signed up for and this is what he's paid to do, then that's what it is," entertainment host Lauren Ashley Beck said in a video. In response, one user replied: "It's her security, he supposed to do those kinds of things, and if I was getting paid that much without question, I would be holding an umbrella."

Another simply added: "Why do people care?"

