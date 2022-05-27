Kim Kardashian replaced Kendall Jenner on the cover of Vogue and Kim's reaction is hilarious

By Katie Louise Smith

Kim said the 'old her' from 15 years ago "would have murdered Kendall myself to get the cover of Vogue if it was an option between the two of us."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Having to go up against your own sister to land a spot the cover of American Vogue? Ugh, we've all been there.

This week in rich celebrity problems on The Kardashians, drama surrounds the Kardashian/Jenner family as both Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner end up being considered for Vogue US's cover.

Over the course of the brand new series so far, viewers have followed Kim's journey to finding herself within the world of fashion, and the world in general, without the influence and opinions of her ex-husband Kanye West. From dressing herself on the red carpet to booking her own fashion campaigns, Kim's been busy establishing herself outside of 'Kimye'.

Her commitment seems to pay off, when Kris Jenner reveals that Vogue want Kim to replace Kendall on the cover of the March 2022 issue, despite Kendall having done an entire trial shoot beforehand.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner roasts Kendall Jenner walking up the stairs in hilarious video

Kendall Jenner's reaction to losing a Vogue cover to Kim goes viral. Picture: Disney+

Speaking to Kim in the episode, Kris says: "Last week, American Vogue did a fantastic, amazing cover trial with Kendall. And as they were shooting, they said, 'Oh, by the way, we want to offer Kendall the cover of the March issue.' And I was like, 'Oh my god!' I was just so excited."

And then Kris drops the bombshell... "So I just got a call this morning from Kendall’s agent, and he says, ‘Good news, bad news,'" Kris explained. "He goes, 'I'm not sure that Kendall's going to be right for this cover.' So I said, 'What's the good news?' And he said, 'They asked Kim to do the cover.'"

Kim is visibly gagged at the news, as Kris reassures her daughter, adding: "When you think about it Kim, you were worried about your own fashion sense without Kanye but, you've been asked to do the cover of American Vogue. That's as big as it gets."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian says Kanye West said her "career is over" after she wore an outfit he didn't style

#TheKardashians #Kardashians #Kardashiansonhulu s1e7



Kendall vs Kim for Vogue



Kim:

My desperation back in the day, she would have been buried before she got this cover.



It is the smile/sMiRk at the end for me 🤣😈



RUTHLESS pic.twitter.com/oB7a61TJfc — RealityStella (@realitystella) May 26, 2022

#TheKardashians



Kris: "Who's gonna be the one to tell Kendall that they're giving you the cover of Vogue over her"



Kim: "Well I'm not gonna tell her. I feel so bad...its bitter sweet"



Also Kim: pic.twitter.com/ABJRrjkucD — Wilmer (@W1lmerSarmiento) May 26, 2022

"This is where you can't be a manager, you have to be a mom," Kris goes on to explain. "Two of my daughters are being considered for the cover of American Vogue! What's really tough is her agent said to me, 'Who wants to be the one to tell her that Kim's getting the cover and not her?'"

While Kim said she genuinely felt "so bad" about Kendall losing her cover, she later added in a confessional that the "old Kim" from 15 years ago would've "murdered Kendall myself to get the cover of Vogue if it was an option between the two of us".

Budding stand-up comedian Kim then added: "My desperation back in the day? She would have been buried before she got this cover."

But while Kris and Kim were worried about who was going to break the news to Kendall, it turns out that she already knew.

"Chris, my agent, called me and I'm happy for my sister, and she should be really happy. There is not an upset bone in my body, because I think it went to the right person," Kendall said. "It's all good...Don’t get me wrong, I would have been extremely honoured and beyond excited to get this Vogue cover."

Kendall then added: "It would've been great. I'm not tripping. I'm happy to give it up to my sister."

Kendall Jenner reacts to Kim Kardashian replacing her on the cover of Vogue. Picture: Disney+

Read more about the Kardashians here: