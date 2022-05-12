Kim Kardashian says Kanye West said her "career is over" after she wore an outfit he didn't style

By Katie Louise Smith

"He told me my career’s over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has revealed the harsh comments that Kanye West said to her after she attended an event in an outfit that he did not style for her.

For years now, Kanye has influenced Kim's style and has dressed her for hundreds of events. In the past, Kim has explained that Kanye would meticulously choose her outfits, even going as far as to revamp her entire wardrobe in 2012 after saying she had "the worst style".

Despite their divorce, Kanye recently styled Kim's entire weekend in New York as she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. But after that weekend back in October 2021, it seems the two no longer collaborate on fashion.

In episode 5 of The Kardashians, Kim explains that she's trying to find out who she is in the fashion world without Kanye's influence. And after one attempt to do so, Kanye apparently told her that her "career is over," after seeing an outfit that wasn't approved by him.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian had people physically squeeze her butt into Marilyn Monroe's dress because it didn't fit

Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye said her "career is over" after wearing an outfit not styled by him. Picture: Hulu via YouTube, Storms Media Group/Alamy Live News

Speaking to her sister Kourtney in the episode (filmed back in November 2021), Kim confesses that she doesn't really know who she is without Kanye's opinion.

"I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear," Kim said. "Even now I’m having panic attacks like, 'what do I wear?'"

Discussing Kanye's impact on her style and fashion choices, Kim added: "In New York, I will say, he styled me for SNL. Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for Skims. And I was like, ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first? Like, it was like psychologically...”

Kim worked to come up with a look for the event without Kanye's involvement. On the night, Kim wore a brown leather dress from her SKIMS x Fendi collection, paired with matching brown leather gloves, a snake-print boot and some diamond jewellery.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian says Kanye West stormed out during her SNL monologue because she called him a "rapper"

Kim Kardashian says Kanye slated her outfit at the WSJ Innovator Awards. Picture: Getty

Kim admitted to being nervous about her outfit, but while she looked great at the event, Kanye apparently didn't think so and harshly told Kim what he thought about her look.

"Then he called me afterwards. He told me my career’s over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar," Kim said with a laugh, with Kourtney looking on with a blank expression.

Later in the episode, viewers see Kim piecing together a series of outfits for some upcoming events. Discussing her style further, Kim says: "I think that fashion has always been something that I’ve always been really into, but I’ve never been the creative."

"I definitely see what I like but I’ve never really been the visionary. Kanye would come in and be like, ‘You should do your hair like this. You should do your makeup like this.’ That’s his love language, it’s clothes."

"And so, I always just trusted in him," she adds. "But it’s not just about clothes. That was like the last thing we had really in common.”

Kim tells the cameras that she's trying to now figure out who she is in the fashion world by herself: "I was always 'The Kardashians; with my sisters, and then I was 'Kimye.' Like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?"

Kim adds that 10 months after filing for divorce from Kanye, she finally feels ready to step out: "I can do this."

Read more Kim Kardashian stories here:

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen ranks her best Wanda/Scarlet Witch moments