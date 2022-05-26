Kylie and Kris Jenner went to the grocery store 'for fun' in The Kardashians and people are mad

26 May 2022, 12:16 | Updated: 26 May 2022, 12:36

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Kylie and Kris calling going to the grocery store an experience is the most white rich privileged thing I’ve seen."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

What do you like to do for fun? See some friends? Go to the movies? Head to a festival, perhaps? Well, quite shockingly, one of Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner's favourite things to do is run errands because when you're super rich, it's the little things.

On Thursday night's (May 26) episode of The Kardashians, Kylie and Kris decided it was time to have some quality mother and daughter time doing "normal things" like grocery shopping, getting gas and getting their car washed.

"Can you take me [to IHOP] soon? I just want to do normal things with you," Kylie asked while driving with her mother. "I just think when I'm pregnant, I just want to feel really normal."

Kris then admitted: "I have not been to a grocery store in two years," and Kylie added: "I haven't been to a grocery store in forever. I want to go to the grocery stores and pick my own things!"

READ MORE: Here’s what all the Kardashians wore to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding

Kylie and Kris Jenner went to the grocery store 'for fun' in The Kardashians and people are mad
Kylie and Kris Jenner went to the grocery store 'for fun' in The Kardashians and people are mad. Picture: Hulu

So off they went on their great adventure to Vintage Grocers in Malibu. Kris revealed that she had stopped shopping for herself because of her immense fame. "One of the things that gets a little tricky is privacy," Kris explained in a confessional. "I stopped going to the grocery store because people in the store started sneaking pictures, and paparazzi started showing up. It was hard."

Now, the fun really started once they entered the store. Kris was truly taken back at all the products on offer, she even said: "Dreams do come true!" But after finding her items, Kris moved on to the most exciting part of all… checking out.

"I just need the experience of checking out. I waited for this for years," Kris said. She then paid for her goods using her card – which was a struggle in itself – and then celebrated that the payment had gone through (Kris' net worth is $190 million, btw!!) before bringing the items back to the car. "No, we want to push the cart ourselves," Kris insisted when asked if she needed any assistance. A humble queen.

Once the items were loaded into the car (another thing both Kylie and Kris were very excited about), Kylie then did the unthinkable… she returned the shopping cart to the rightful place. "Go, Kylie, go! Good job, Kylie, you're doing amazing sweetie! Wow, look at her go. I knew you would shine," Kris proudly said.

She added: "It makes me so happy when my kids are having fun. That's my heart."

But the fun didn't quite stop there. The duo stopped off at the gas station where Kris pumped her own gas and then it was onto the car wash. "This is like Disneyland," Kris shrieked. "We have to bring the kids here... This is the best $12 we've ever spent!" Kylie replied: "This is fun. This is such a tourist attraction!"

Once the car had been washed, Kris said to Kylie: "Wasn't that fun? That was one of the best times I've had in a long time!"

Whilst it was kind of funny to watch Kylie and Kris finding so much joy in mundane tasks, people also thought it showed how hilariously out of touch they are with the real world.

So Kylie and Kris, if you want to start doing our weekly supermarket shop on our behalf then we won't stop you...

Read more Kardashian stories here:

WATCH: Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Celebrity News

Olivia Rodrigo lookalike goes viral and the real Olivia thought it was her

Olivia Rodrigo lookalike goes viral and the real Olivia thought it was her

Olivia Rodrigo

Florence Pugh addresses Will Poulter dating rumours

Florence Pugh shuts down Will Pouter dating rumours in the most iconic way
Kylie Jenner roasts Kendall Jenner walking up the stairs in hilarious video

Kylie Jenner roasts Kendall Jenner walking up the stairs in hilarious video
Kardashians fans are losing it over the pasta portions at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding

Kardashians fans are losing it over the pasta portions at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding
Here's what the Kardashian family wore to Kourtney and Travis' wedding

Here’s what all the Kardashians wore to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding
Kim Kardashian criticised for allowing her 8-year-old daughter North to wear a corset.

Kim Kardashian criticised for allowing her 8-year-old daughter North to wear a corset

Trending on PopBuzz

Stranger Things 4 release time: When does it come out on Netflix?

Stranger Things 4 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

News

Is Will Byers gay? Noah Schnapp Stranger Things

Is Will Byers gay? Stranger Things fans are questioning his sexuality

Stranger Things

Trisha Paytas slammed for "tone-deaf" video about Texas school shooting.

Trisha Paytas slammed for "tone-deaf" video about Texas school shooting

YouTubers

Watch the Stranger Things cast take on The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz

Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Stranger Things

The Time Traveler's Wife fans are losing it over Henry's wild sex scene

Everyone is losing it over this wild sex scene in The Time Traveler's Wife

News

The Sims 4 launches customisable pronouns for all Sims.

The Sims 4 finally adds customisable pronouns for all Sims

News