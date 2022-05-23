Here’s what all the Kardashians wore to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's what Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and all the bridesmaids wore to Kourtney and Travis' wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's romantic Italian wedding? Or one of the boldest fashion events of the year?

The Kravis wedding, which was hosted by Dolce & Gabbana, at the Dolce & Gabbana estate in Portofino, with everyone wearing Dolce & Gabbana, but definitely not sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana, was like the Met Gala's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme on drugs. (And for this event, they all managed to stick to the theme.)

Kourtney and Travis' wedding is, by far, the most interesting celebrity wedding we've looked at in years. From the opulence of the religious cliff-side ceremony, to the extravagant reception and after party, Kravis and their guests appeared to have the time of their lives.

But what about the fashion? Well, we've all seen Kourtney's stunning dress and Virgin Mary veil... here's what everyone else wore to the ceremony, including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, all the bridesmaids and the Barker family.

Here's what the Kardashian family wore to Kourtney and Travis' wedding. Picture: @kendalljenner, @kourtneykardashian, @kyliejenner via Instagram

Kourtney Kourtney and Travis Barker

By now, you've probably all seen Kourt and Travis' stunning pictures taken at their wedding ceremony – and you've probably either fallen in love with Kourtney's bold mini dress choice or you've decided that it's not up your street.

Kourtney and Travis both wore custom D&G designs for their nuptials. Kourtney's dress was inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie, and her veil was embroidered with a huge Virgin Mary and the words "family loyalty respect," paying homage to Travis' head tattoo.

Penelope Disick, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya

Travis and Kourtney's daughters were the three main bridesmaids at the wedding, all wearing grey Dolce & Gabbana dresses with red flowers and red shoes. Penelope's hair was also dyed red for the occasion, matching her adorable floral gown.

Mason and Reign Disick also wore black suits and white shirts for the ceremony.

Kourtney and Travis' bridesmaids wore grey dresses with red flowers. Picture: @alabamaluellabarker via Instagram, @atianadelahoya via Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Florals? For a spring wedding? Groundbreaking! Kylie, who was accompanied by daughter Stormi, donned a metallic grey floral dress from D&G's Fall/Winter 1998 Ready To Wear archive for the ceremony.

Kendall Jenner

Kenny looked absolutely gorgeous wearing another floral number from Dolce & Gabbana's Fall/Winter 1998 RTW collection, with Kylie hilarious exposing her sister by filming Kendall trying – and almost failing – to walk up the steps while wearing the dress.

Kendall Jenner wears floral D&G dress at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding. Picture: @kendalljenner, @kyliejenner via Instagram

Kris Jenner

Did you expect Kris Jenner to turn up to her daughter's wedding in anything less?! Of course not. Kris wore a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda dress to the ceremony, and stayed in it during the reception as well. Glam!

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and North West

Kim and Khloe both wore Dolce & Gabbana gowns to the wedding ceremony. Khloe opted for a dramatic black lace off-the-shoulder dress with a huge golden crown, while Kim wore a black lace dress with a high neck from the D&G archives.

Khloe stayed in the same dress for the reception (with a much smaller crown), while Kim changed into a black bodysuit with an embellished corset over the top. All captured by North West in an iconic behind-the-scenes TikTok video, of course.

North, who attended the wedding with her mother Kim, also rocked a black lace ensemble with black platform boots.

Pictured is @KimKardashian with her daughter, North West, and Luca Santonastaso at @KourtneyKardash’s wedding today! pic.twitter.com/jItmlGgfKp — KIM K FORMATION (@KIMKFORMATION) May 22, 2022

Kim Kardashian wore D&G to Kourtney and Travis' wedding. Picture: @kimandnorth via TikTok

Landon Barker

Travis' son Landon turned out two Dolce & Gabbana looks on Kravis' wedding day. For the ceremony, Landon wore a black sequinned suit and changed into a silver version of the same look for the evening.

Landon Barker wore two different sequin suits at Kourtney and Travis' wedding. Picture: @kingcarlx, @huddy via Instagram

While the entire wedding party seemed happy to be hosted and dressed by Dolce & Gabbana, fans have questioned Kourtney and Travis' choice of teaming up with the fashion house, particularly after Stefano Gabbana (or whoever was running Stefano Gabbana's Instagram account) previously called the Kardashian family "the most cheap people in the world."

It was even that long ago either... the comment was made in an Instagram post in 2018.

Criticism of the couple joining forces with the brand has also started to bubble up on social media, with fans pointing out D&G's problematic, racist and controversial past statements.

