Kourtney Kardashian's "lingerie-inspired" wedding dress and Travis Barker tattoo veil stuns fans

By Katie Louise Smith

Kourtney's breathtaking veil included the same portrait of the Virgin Mary that Travis Barker has inked on his head.

It's officially officially official – Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married!

Kravis and the rest of the Kardashian/Barker families took to the streets of Portofino in Italy this past weekend, showcasing their Dolce & Gabbana-sponsored-but-not-sponsored wedding wardrobes before dressing up, in D&G, again, for the big day on Sunday May 22nd.

In the pre-wedding shenanigans, Kourtney teased a dark gothic wardrobe leading several fans to speculate that she might opt for a dark wedding look. But for her actual wedding dress?

While Travis went a little more traditional with a custom black tux, Kourtney shocked fans as she put a spin on her white wedding gown... opting for a custom mini dress and a huge intricate veil instead.

Photographed by Ellen Von Unwerth and detailed in Vogue, Kourtney's dress was a "one-of-a-kind Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress."

The dress itself was inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie, and was accompanied by a breathtaking veil featuring a depiction of the Virgin Mary, based off one of Travis Barker's head tattoos. (Very cute, if you ask me!!)

Underneath the image of the Virgin Mary is also the exact same text from Travis' head tattoo that reads, ​​"family loyalty respect."

Of course, fans and critics alike all had a lot to say about Kourt's wedding gown. Some were absolutely gagged by her stunningly unusual and quintessentially Kravis bridal look – particularly that showstopping veil. But others took time out of their day to express how much they didn't really like her choice of dress.

One user wrote: "Kourtney Kardashian’s veil is 10/10 but… that dress. I, I simply require her to be placed in prison immediately."

Plenty of fans came to Kourtney's defence though, with another person adding: "People hating on Kourtney dress saying she got it wrong like it’s literally HER fucking wedding wtf she can wear what she wants! Just bc it’s not your taste or something you would pick doesn’t mean shit. U can’t get nothing wrong on your day. [sic]"

Amen! Let Kourtney live her gothic wedding mini-dress dream in peace!

I’m not normally a veil person but this veil from Kourtney Kardashian wedding is going to live in my head rent free. I’m obsessed. pic.twitter.com/jbMCJSwO3w — Misha (@ThatsSoMisha_) May 22, 2022

Oh, and yes, after being left out of the Kravis engagement party, Kourtney's kids were invited to the wedding. And all three of them looked adorable.

