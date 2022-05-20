Kourtney Kardashian's kids beg her to stop "French kissing" Travis Barker in front of them

By Jazmin Duribe

"Ew guys! Can you guys not kiss in French again?"

Kourtney Kardashian's children Penelope and Reign Disick have pleaded with her to stop kissing her husband Travis Barker in front of them.

As you've probably noticed, Kourtney and Travis are surgically attached by the tonsils. Whether they're on the red carpet, in the doctor's office or at an intimate family gathering, one things for sure: Kourtney and Travis will be passionately kissing.

The couple, who recently got married, have received backlash for their constant heavy petting, and viewers have complained that Kourtney and Travis' extreme displays of affection have made them feel uncomfortable. Well, now it seems like Kourtney's children are just as repulsed as everyone else now.

In episode 6 of The Kardashians, nine-year-old Penelope and seven-year-old Reign thought the couple had gone too far while they were simply trying to have a little dinner.

Kourtney Kardashian's kids beg her to stop "French kissing" Travis Barker in front of them. Picture: @kourtneykardash via Instagram, Hulu

In the episode, Kourtney and Travis are having a big family night with Travis' three children – Atiana, Landon and Alabama – and Penelope and Reign (Kourtney's oldest child, Mason Disick, 12, didn't attend the dinner.)

As usual, Kourtney and Travis start making out right in front of poor P, who clearly didn't like what she saw. "Mom! No kissing!" Penelope yelled. Travis then apologises, while Kourtney says she wants "just one" peck from him.

Then at the dinner table and clearly hungry for more than a salad, Kourtney and Travis start kissing out at the table in front of all their kids. "Ew guys! Can you guys not kiss in French again?" Reign begs, "Can you guys please not French kiss?"

Kourtney and Travis actually do stop, with Travis telling Kourtney: "No French kissing, baby." A few seconds later, Landon then leaves the dinner table and then Atiana and Alabama leave too… awks.

Kourtney and Travis making out constantly in front of the kids is too much. They are all protesting and begging the tongue action to stop. I can’t blame them. I don’t want to see it either 🤮 #TheKardashians — Lisa Faiella (@LisaFaiella) May 19, 2022

Believe it or not, in episode 2 Kourtney actually defended her and Travis' extreme PDA in front of her children following comments about a video Travis posted of her straddling him at Disneyland.

"Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing," Kourtney explained in a confessional. "I’m actually grateful that my kids can see a loving, affectionate relationship because they haven’t seen that their whole lives."

