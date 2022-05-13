The Kardashians fans divided over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "uncomfortable" PDA

By Sam Prance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have not been holding back in front of their families or Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are dividing viewers with their PDA in this week's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

As soon as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went public with their relationship in 2021, fans have noticed that the duo have no qualms about being affectionate in public. From making out with each other on red carpets to posting very intimate Instagram stories, Kourtney and Travis have quickly earned a reputation as one of the horniest A-list celebrity couples.

Now, Kourtney and Travis' penchant for PDA is being shown weekly in The Kardashians and viewers have thoughts about it.

Over the course of the past few The Kardashians episodes, we've seen Kourtney sit on Travis' lap and make out in the same room as her family. Not to mention, the celebrity couple have also been pretty public with their sex life. Kourtney alluded to giving Travis a blow job at a fertility clinic by asking the nurse if it was okay if her spit was in Travis' sperm sample.

This week (May 12), the couple continued with their antics at Kris' birthday dinner. The rest of the Kardashians had each sat down to eat, along with Kourtney's ex Scott Disick. However, they all had to wait for several minutes to start as Travis and Kourtney were too busy snogging each other across the room to notice that the meal was about to begin.

Reacting to the scenes online, one fan wrote: "Every time kourtney & Travis come on the kardashians I’m ready to look away because I can’t deal with that amount of pda I know they’re in love but there is surely a line."

Another added: "Kourtney and Travis PDA is getting annoying and extremely cringe. Come on you’re adults, have some respect for the people around you…"

Every time kourtney & Travis come on the kardashians I’m ready to look away because I can’t deal with that amount of pda I know they’re in love but there is surely a line 😭😭 — LEX ♡ (@lexcliftonxx) May 12, 2022

Kourtney and Travis PDA is getting annoying and extremely cringe.

Come on you’re adults, have some respect for the people around you…#TheKardashians — Life goes on (@Ade_Tina89) May 12, 2022

I used to think Kourtney and Travis were so cute but their PDA is so nasty & disrespectful lol. In front of your own kids ???? In front of your family ???? The realtor???? Hell no 🤮 — anni rae (@whoopsannirae) May 10, 2022

Kourtney and Travis’s PDA is bizarre I’m sorry they make me uncomfortable just watching them dry hump in front of everyone they’re so strange 😂😂😂😂 — Chloe Griffin (@clozergriffin) May 12, 2022

I’m sorry but Travis and Kourtney are weird af and take it too far with the pda — Chanel Alexis (@Cremedela_CoCo_) May 12, 2022

However, other fans have defended Kourtney and Travis. One person wrote: "I am an avid supporter of Kourtney & Travis' pda I think that more people should be openly horny for each other! the world needs more love! life is short make out everywhere you go like a coupla teenagers in line at an amusement park!"

Someone else tweeted: "The PDA that Kourtney and Travis are always showing is actually inspiring. It's a lot to make it awkward but it's hard to complain because they're clearly in love. It's sweet."

I am an avid supporter of Kourtney & Travis' pda I think that more people should be openly horny for each other! the world needs more love! life is short make out everywhere you go like a coupla teenagers in line at an amusement park! — Rebecca Benson (She/They) (@RebeccaLBenson) May 8, 2022

The PDA that Kourtney and Travis are always showing is actually inspiring. It's a lot to make it awkward but it's hard to complain because they're clearly in love. It's sweet. #TheKardashians — RemindMeToRead (@remindmetoread) May 13, 2022

Idk why people mad about kourtney and Travis PDA like gimme dat when I’m 40 💦 y’all hatin — KANDY (@TheKandyBarbie) May 13, 2022

i know kourtney and travis’ pda is way over the top and i fucking hate it but also life is too short to not be loving your partner that hardcore even if it makes others uncomfortable 🤷🏽‍♀️ it’s cringe and i hate it but also, good for them — aunty helen (@sail0rg00n_) May 13, 2022

What do you think? Is Kourtney and Travis' PDA sweet or inappropriate?

