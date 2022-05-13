The Kardashians fans divided over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "uncomfortable" PDA

13 May 2022, 15:12

By Sam Prance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have not been holding back in front of their families or Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are dividing viewers with their PDA in this week's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians.

As soon as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went public with their relationship in 2021, fans have noticed that the duo have no qualms about being affectionate in public. From making out with each other on red carpets to posting very intimate Instagram stories, Kourtney and Travis have quickly earned a reputation as one of the horniest A-list celebrity couples.

Now, Kourtney and Travis' penchant for PDA is being shown weekly in The Kardashians and viewers have thoughts about it.

The Kardashians fans divided over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker&squot;s "uncomfortable" PDA
The Kardashians fans divided over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "uncomfortable" PDA. Picture: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Hulu

Over the course of the past few The Kardashians episodes, we've seen Kourtney sit on Travis' lap and make out in the same room as her family. Not to mention, the celebrity couple have also been pretty public with their sex life. Kourtney alluded to giving Travis a blow job at a fertility clinic by asking the nurse if it was okay if her spit was in Travis' sperm sample.

This week (May 12), the couple continued with their antics at Kris' birthday dinner. The rest of the Kardashians had each sat down to eat, along with Kourtney's ex Scott Disick. However, they all had to wait for several minutes to start as Travis and Kourtney were too busy snogging each other across the room to notice that the meal was about to begin.

Reacting to the scenes online, one fan wrote: "Every time kourtney & Travis come on the kardashians I’m ready to look away because I can’t deal with that amount of pda I know they’re in love but there is surely a line."

Another added: "Kourtney and Travis PDA is getting annoying and extremely cringe. Come on you’re adults, have some respect for the people around you…"

However, other fans have defended Kourtney and Travis. One person wrote: "I am an avid supporter of Kourtney & Travis' pda I think that more people should be openly horny for each other! the world needs more love! life is short make out everywhere you go like a coupla teenagers in line at an amusement park!"

Someone else tweeted: "The PDA that Kourtney and Travis are always showing is actually inspiring. It's a lot to make it awkward but it's hard to complain because they're clearly in love. It's sweet."

What do you think? Is Kourtney and Travis' PDA sweet or inappropriate?

