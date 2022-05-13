The Kardashians viewers slam Tristan Thompson for saying Khloe Kardashian would "never" leave him

13 May 2022, 17:21 | Updated: 13 May 2022, 17:32

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"THIS MAN IS A SUPER VILLAIN."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kardashians fans are reacting to a scene where Tristan Thompson says that Khloe Kardashian would "never" leave him and, yeah, that aged like milk…

As you know, Khloe and Tristan have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. And during that time the couple, who share four-year-old daughter True together, have had their relationship rocked by multiple cheating scandals.

Most recently, Tristan admitted to cheating on Khloe with Maralee Nichols and he fathered a baby with her. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Tristan and Nichols met in December 2020 and although their romance was never serious they had a sexual relationship from December 2020 to March 2021. That March 2021 sexual encounter was actually on his 30th birthday, when Khloe had thrown him a birthday party and they went Instagram official.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals brutal Khloe and Tristan joke she cut from SNL monologue

Tristan Thompson says Khloe Kardashian would "never" leave him
Tristan Thompson says Khloe Kardashian would "never" leave him. Picture: Hulu via Alamy

In December 2021, Maralee welcomed a baby boy named Theo and a paternity test confirmed Tristan was indeed the father. It's assumed that Khloe broke up with him soon after the confirmation because he issued a public apology to her on Instagram Stories.

"You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you," Tristan grovelled. "Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Given that we now know what Tristan has done, people are disgusted by a comment he made in the latest episode of the Hulu series.

Basically, Khloe and Tristan were working out together, having confirmed they were actually back together in the previous episode. The couple were having a conversation about how her sisters were forever tied to their exes.

While on the step machine, Khloe told Tristan: "Scott is never leaving, Kanye is never leaving, looks like you are never leaving…" Instead of keeping quiet, Tristan decided to reply: "More like, you are never leaving me." Eh? The audacity.

Knowing what we all know now, viewers found that particular scene hard to digest.

If you think that's bad, there's even more Khloe and Tristan drama incoming. Apparently, we'll see the paternity drama unfold as the camera was rolling at the time. "Well, for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning, and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera," a producer on the show confirmed to US Weekly.

"And I know sometimes it’s tough for the audience to kind of grasp like ‘Oh, did they go back and did they capture this?’ But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we’re almost always there. There’s almost always a camera going."

Read more about the Kardashians here:

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest Celebrity News

Sophia Grace and Rosie return to Ellen after 11 years and I have never felt so old

Sophia Grace and Rosie return to Ellen after 11 years and I have never felt so old
The Kardashians fans divided over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "uncomfortable" PDA

The Kardashians fans divided over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "uncomfortable" PDA
Scott Disick slammed for "manipulative" behaviour after heated argument with Kendall Jenner.

Scott Disick slammed for "manipulative" behaviour after heated argument with Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner doesn't know how to cut a cucumber

Kendall Jenner struggling to cut a cucumber leaves Kardashian viewers in hysterics
Kim Kardashian reveals Kanye said her "career is over" after wearing an outfit not styled by him

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West said her "career is over" after she wore an outfit he didn't style
Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral

Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral

News

Trending on PopBuzz

The CW just cancelled 7 shows and everyone is making the same Riverdale joke.

Riverdale memes go viral after The CW cancels 7 popular shows

Viral

My Chemical Romance The Foundations of Decay lyrics: Meaning explained

My Chemical Romance fans sob over meaning behind The Foundations of Decay lyrics

My Chemical Romance

Who is Dorothy Wang's father Roger?

Bling Empire: Who is Dorothy Wang's father? What is Roger Wang's net worth?

TV & Film

A Simple Favor sequel starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick is officially happening.

A Simple Favor sequel starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick is officially happening

News

Bridgerton season 2: Here's why Francesca Bridgerton is missing

Is Ruby Stokes leaving Bridgerton? Francesca to be recast for season 3

Bridgerton

Amanda Seyfried defends Jennifer's Body and says she was really proud of it

Amanda Seyfried says Jennifer's Body is a work of art

News