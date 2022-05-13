The Kardashians viewers slam Tristan Thompson for saying Khloe Kardashian would "never" leave him

By Jazmin Duribe

"THIS MAN IS A SUPER VILLAIN."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Kardashians fans are reacting to a scene where Tristan Thompson says that Khloe Kardashian would "never" leave him and, yeah, that aged like milk…

As you know, Khloe and Tristan have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. And during that time the couple, who share four-year-old daughter True together, have had their relationship rocked by multiple cheating scandals.

Most recently, Tristan admitted to cheating on Khloe with Maralee Nichols and he fathered a baby with her. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Tristan and Nichols met in December 2020 and although their romance was never serious they had a sexual relationship from December 2020 to March 2021. That March 2021 sexual encounter was actually on his 30th birthday, when Khloe had thrown him a birthday party and they went Instagram official.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals brutal Khloe and Tristan joke she cut from SNL monologue

Tristan Thompson says Khloe Kardashian would "never" leave him. Picture: Hulu via Alamy

In December 2021, Maralee welcomed a baby boy named Theo and a paternity test confirmed Tristan was indeed the father. It's assumed that Khloe broke up with him soon after the confirmation because he issued a public apology to her on Instagram Stories.

"You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you," Tristan grovelled. "Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Given that we now know what Tristan has done, people are disgusted by a comment he made in the latest episode of the Hulu series.

Basically, Khloe and Tristan were working out together, having confirmed they were actually back together in the previous episode. The couple were having a conversation about how her sisters were forever tied to their exes.

While on the step machine, Khloe told Tristan: "Scott is never leaving, Kanye is never leaving, looks like you are never leaving…" Instead of keeping quiet, Tristan decided to reply: "More like, you are never leaving me." Eh? The audacity.

Knowing what we all know now, viewers found that particular scene hard to digest.

The fact that he could fix his lips to say that. The fact Khloe has created a space where he feels like he can say that.....hell on earth https://t.co/aOG9nCvlDv — Bolu Babalola 🍯🌶 (@BeeBabs) May 12, 2022

Why isn’t she sat in the editors room, saying “remove dis”?? https://t.co/brGI7T2X4a — OLONI BABY (@Oloni) May 12, 2022

if she has 0 haters just know that Tristan is dead https://t.co/9wQQjGqdqm — 💫 (@_shanely) May 12, 2022

The way he said it without hesitation and so much confidence 😭 https://t.co/XowpUClXTb pic.twitter.com/urhg4Q5EJW — Candy (@CreoleCbihh) May 13, 2022

this is horrible khloe GET UP pic.twitter.com/t8LNbSUFUR — nella (@shadysmj) May 13, 2022

HE SAID THIS WHILE ANOTHER WOMAN WAS 8 MONTHS PREGNANT WITH HIS BABY THIS MAN IS A SUPER VILLAIN https://t.co/YIwiOVEGaS — loverboy (@kyorkyle) May 13, 2022

TRISTAN IS SO SICK pic.twitter.com/LYzOeyMoOl — 𝔏𝔢𝔞𝔥 (@sophiarauhIs) May 13, 2022

I would rather DIE than accept this behaviour https://t.co/mGhGYj83oH — ༺ mia ༻ (@mxhmxx) May 13, 2022

If you think that's bad, there's even more Khloe and Tristan drama incoming. Apparently, we'll see the paternity drama unfold as the camera was rolling at the time. "Well, for that particular moment, my crew was there. We were there to film something else early in the morning, and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera," a producer on the show confirmed to US Weekly.

"And I know sometimes it’s tough for the audience to kind of grasp like ‘Oh, did they go back and did they capture this?’ But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we’re almost always there. There’s almost always a camera going."

Read more about the Kardashians here: