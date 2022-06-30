Machine Gun Kelly left covered in blood after smashing champagne glass in his own face

By Jazmin Duribe

"I didn't have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head."

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed why he smashed a champagne glass in his own face leaving himself covered in blood.

On Tuesday (28 June), Machine Gun Kelly hosted the premiere for his new Hulu series, Life in Pink. The revealing documentary, which was filmed over two years, delves into the 'Die In California' singer's rise to rockstar status, backlash from the public and his struggles with his mental health following his father's death.

The premiere was followed by a sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden then an afterparty at Catch Steakhouse. But following the event, paparazzi photos showed Machine Gun Kelly leaving the venue with his fiancée Megan Fox covered in blood and fans wondered what must have gone down.

Well, Machine Gun Kelly has now shared a video of how he acquired the bloody wound and it's kind of gruesome.

Machine Gun Kelly reveals why he smashed a champagne glass in his own face. Picture: Arturo Holmes/WireImage, @machinegunkelly via Instagram

In a video shared on Instagram Stories, Machine Gun Kelly delivers a speech to the crowd. He then says: "I don't give a shit," before smashing the champagne flute on his face, which was met with gasps from the crowd.

That didn't stop him from enjoying the party, though. In a second clip, Machine Gun Kelly performs his track 'My Ex's Best Friend' while blood is still pouring down his face.

You're probably wondering why you would do that to yourself and Machine Gun Kelly has a good reason. The actor sat down with Seth Meyers on Wednesday's Late Night and when asked how he was feeling, he replied: "There are censors, right? I feel like shit."

He then explained: "You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of [get people's attention]? Yeah, well, I didn't have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head."

Seth replied: "You know, in medicine, they call that 'asking for it'," and Machine Gun Kelly responded: "Yeah, so I had a serious case of that last night."

