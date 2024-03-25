Megan Fox reveals what plastic surgery she's had done

Megan Fox opens up about plastic surgery in Call Her Daddy trailer

By Sam Prance

Megan Fox spoke about boob jobs, rhinoplasty and facelifts in a new Call Her Daddy interview.

Megan Fox has opened up about exactly what plastic surgery she's had done in a candid new episode of Call Her Daddy.

Throughout her career, Megan Fox has been open about her relationship to her body. Speaking to Sports Illustrated in 2023, Megan explained that she suffers from body dysmorphia and often compares herself to others. She explained: "I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There was never a point in my life where I loved my body ― never, ever."

Now, Megan has spoken about her journey with cosmetic surgery and set the record straight on the procedures she's had.

Megan Fox reveals what plastic surgery she's had done. Picture: Spotify

Talking with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy, Megan revealed: "I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids. I had to have them redone very recently because the first set, I didn’t have enough body fat to disguise [them]. You could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set."

Megan continued: "It's a very traumatising experience for me. I was like, ‘I better wake up with the biggest boobs you can fit in my body’."

Megan is now a 32D. She added: "The fact that I had to do it...I was like, ‘I want a reward for the suffering I have to go through. I said, ‘I don't care what's on-trend. Give me 1990 stripper titties'."

As for rhinoplasty, Megan made clear that she avoids it completely now. She said: "I’ve literally been accused of having six, seven, or eight rhinoplasty surgeries. Which is impossible, your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven’t had a rhinoplasty since I was 23. It’s been well over a decade."

Megan Fox: My Plastic Surgery Story

Megan also denied having facelifts. She explained: "I've never had a facelift of any kind. No mid-facelift, no, like, lateral brow lifts. I’ve never done threads ― I have researched them, it’s not because of some moral thing, I just don’t really believe they work and I’m also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift."

Megan also shut down claims that she's had buccal fat removal. She said: "I’m a very lean person that doesn’t have enough body fat or fat in my face. So I will only ever put fat in, I will never be taking fat out. Which leads me to, I’ve never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that."

Despite her openness, Megan confessed that there's a procedure she's had that she won't discuss. She teased: "There’s one thing I had done that I’m gatekeeping because it was really good, and it’s not a known plastic surgery. People don’t even really know about it."

