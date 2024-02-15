Megan Fox called out over "Ukrainian blowup doll" caption about her looks

15 February 2024, 17:00 | Updated: 15 February 2024, 17:25

Megan Fox poses in outfit in Las Vegas

By Sam Prance

Megan Fox has since doubled-down on her comments after people asked her to apologise.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Megan Fox is being criticised online after saying that she doesn't look like a "Ukrainian blowup doll" in a new Instagram post.

Over the weekend (Feb 11), Megan Fox attended the Super Bowl with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and a whole other host of celebrities. She then went to the afterparty alongside Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. However, shortly afterwards photos from the event surfaced on the internet and Megan became subject to trolling over how she looks in the images.

Now, Megan has clapped back at people hating on how she looks. However, she's facing backlash over what she's said.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox slammed over "tone-deaf" Pam and Tommy costume

Megan Fox called out over "Ukrainian blowup doll" comment about her looks
Megan Fox called out over "Ukrainian blowup doll" comment about her looks. Picture: Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, @meganfox via Instagram

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Feb 14), Megan shared two photos from the Super Bowl after party with the caption: "oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all. turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan."

While many people sympathised with Megan, they were also confused by her comments and followers started calling her out for being insensitive to Ukrainian women. One person wrote: "I guess xenophobia towards Eastern European is still a thing in Hollywood."

Another wrote: "Dear @meganfox educate yourself. Your post is about your low self-esteem, misogyny and hate towards ukrainian women, who you consider cheap. And not understanding what Ukrainian women are going through now."

Backlash to Megan Fox's Instagram caption
Backlash to Megan Fox's Instagram caption. Picture: @meganfox via Instagram

Noticing the backlash, Megan actually responded to one comment criticising what she wrote. A follower said: "it's very rude of you to speak like that about Ukrainian women, that's how you showed yourself."

Replying, Megan doubled down on her comment and wrote: "@anastasiia_klimenchuk_ dear god. that is NOT what i meant. ukrainian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot. let a girl make a joke for fucks sake."

Megan Fox doubles down on her comments
Megan Fox doubles down on her comments. Picture: @meganfox via Instagram

As it stands, Megan is yet to apologise or edit her post. We shall update you if and when she does.

