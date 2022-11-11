Millie Bobby Brown says she no longer believes the earth is flat

11 November 2022, 11:31

By Sam Prance

In 2018, Millie Bobby Brown went viral after saying that she thinks she's a flat-earther.

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she no longer believes that the earth is flat after previously saying she's a flat-earther.

Back in 2018, Millie Bobby Brown, who was just 14 years old at the time, broke the internet after saying on an Instagram live that she thinks the earth is flat. Millie explained that she watched a Shane Dawson conspiracy theory video and said: "Guys, there are so many facts that it's flat. Think about it! I think I am a, what do they call it?... I think they call it a flat-earther."

Millie, who is now 18 years old, has addressed the viral Instagram live and confirmed that she isn't a flat-earther anymore.

Millie Bobby Brown says she no longer believes the earth is flat. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images, Vanity Fair via YouTube

Taking part in Vanity Fair's popular lie detector test video, the publication informed Millie that when she was 14 she said on Instagram live that the earth was flat. In response, Millie said: "Unfortunately, yes I did." When asked if she still believes it, Millie replied "no", and the examiner behind the lie detector test confirmed that Millie was telling the truth.

However, Millie then added: "Although I've never seen the... you know when you're on a plane, sometimes you can see it, the curve? I've not seen that yet." Coming to Millie's rescue, the examiner said: "You've seen satellite pictures, right?" Considering his point, Millie said: "I have. I have yeah, thanks Judd."

Elsewhere in the interview, Millie revealed that she wants Nancy to end up with Jonathan in Stranger Things and calls Finn Wolfhard a "lousy kisser". Millie also confirms that she thinks more Stranger Things characters should have died in the season 4 finale.

We have no choice but to stan.

