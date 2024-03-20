What is the "TikTok Accent" and do you have it? | Scroll Deep

What is the "TikTok Accent" and do you have it?

By Woodrow Whyte

A deep dive into the so-called "TikTok accent"

Is there a TikTok accent? It's the question everyone is asking (in a variety of accents).

We've dug into it (scrolled deep.. I guess you could say??) and we think the answer is yes, but actually there's not just one TikTok accent but several. Benedict breaks them all down in this rip-roaring episode of Scroll Deep...hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch.

