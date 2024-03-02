Willy Wonka Experience: Every single thing that happened in Glasgow

2 March 2024, 10:00

Willy Wonka Experience: Every single thing that happened

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Has anyone ever seen Kate Middleton and The Unknown man in the same room?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The viral Glasgow Willy Wonka experience disaster has captured the hearts of the internet, and it feels like new, insane details have been emerging every five minute.

So the Scroll Deep team have put together this ultimate guide to one of the funniest and most baffling things that has ever happened, featuring depressed Oompa Loompas, fibreglass lollipops and... what's that? ... It's The Unknown!!

Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch.

Watch more Scroll Deep videos:

Latest Viral News

Willy Wonka Experience memes: The Unknown, Oompa Loompa and all the best reactions

31 Willy Wonka Experience memes that are even more chaotic than the disastrous event

Reesa Teesa 'Who TF Did I Marry' story goes viral on TikTok

TikTok 'Who TF Did I Marry' summary: Reesa Teesa's ex-husband story goes viral

Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10

What is the most viewed video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

Scroll Deep takes a look back at all the weird, wild and major moments of 2014

Which viral moment from 2014 has aged the worst? | Scroll Deep

YouTube prankster storms stage during Oppenheimer BAFTA win

BAFTA slam YouTube prankster who crashed stage during Oppenheimer speech

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Miley Cyrus shuts down claims she copied Måneskin with her new song Doctor (Work It Out)

Miley Cyrus shuts down claims she copied Måneskin with her new song Doctor (Work It Out)

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo Guts World Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour start times: What time does Olivia Rodrigo take to the stage?

Olivia Rodrigo

Spotify Song Psychic: How to use the feature that predicts your future

How to use Spotify's new Song Psychic feature that predicts your future

News

Apple Music launches Replay 2024 with exact monthly updates and breakdowns

Apple Music Replay 2024 reveals your most played songs and artists every month

News

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview