Willy Wonka Experience: Every single thing that happened in Glasgow
2 March 2024, 10:00
Willy Wonka Experience: Every single thing that happened
Has anyone ever seen Kate Middleton and The Unknown man in the same room?
Listen to this article
The viral Glasgow Willy Wonka experience disaster has captured the hearts of the internet, and it feels like new, insane details have been emerging every five minute.
So the Scroll Deep team have put together this ultimate guide to one of the funniest and most baffling things that has ever happened, featuring depressed Oompa Loompas, fibreglass lollipops and... what's that? ... It's The Unknown!!
Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch.
Watch more Scroll Deep videos:
- Which viral moment from 2014 has aged the worst?
- The JoJo Siwa & XOMG POP! drama explained | Scroll Deep
- Why all these massive artists got removed from TikTok
- The real reason YouTubers are quitting
- A deep dig Into the TikTok Tunnel Girl
- Which YouTube Rewind has aged the worst?