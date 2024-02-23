The Internet... except it's 2014 | Scroll Deep

23 February 2024, 17:24

The Internet... except it's 2014

By Katie Louise Smith

Scroll Deep takes a deep dive into all the major pop culture and viral moments of 2014.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Can you believe 2014 was a whole TEN YEARS AGO?!

With it being a decade since 2014, 2K14 nostalgia is at an all-time high. To celebrate and commemorate, Scroll Deep takes a weird and wonderful look at what life was like online back in the time before anyone knew what Rizz was…

Ellen's Oscar selfie! Taylor Swift's 1989 album! The original "Yeet!" Conscious uncoupling! The launch of Musical.ly! The true glory days of Tumblr! (That's history, baby!)

Relive the weirdest, wildest and most iconic moments of 2014 in the video at the top of the page.

