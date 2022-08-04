Addison Rae deletes bikini photo after being accused of "mocking" Christianity
4 August 2022, 14:38
The controversial Holy Trinity Bikini retails for $100...
Addison Rae has deleted her bikini photo after receiving backlash for "disrespecting" Christianity and making a mockery of God.
On Tuesday (Aug 2), the He's All That actress and TikTok star shared a photo of herself wearing a white bikini on Instagram. The $100 Holy Trinity Bikini was created by the brand Praying in collaboration with Adidas. The bathing suit features the words "Father" and "Son" on each side of the chest, while the bikini bottoms of the set says "Holy Spirit". In Christianity, this is known as the Holy Trinity and all three things make up God.
In Addison's image, you can see the religious-inspired messaging on her chest while she glances away from the camera.
But since sharing the photo, Addison and Adidas have been accused of being disrespectful towards Christianity for taking something sacred and using it on a bikini.
One person raged: "Wait what is this???????? this is soo disrespectful. are you guys dense???? TAKE THIS DOWN!"
Another warned: "All I'm going to say is – these people are going to learn the hard way not to play with GOD. Just wait and watch."
While a third tweeted: "If Addison Rae was mocking any other religion she’d be trending and getting cancelled rn. but since it’s Christianity…"
wait what is this???????? this is soo disrespectful @whoisaddison @adidas are you guys dense???? TAKE THIS DOWN! pic.twitter.com/MiaDa3JxgF— Naomi (@naomii_okk) August 3, 2022
if addison rae was mocking any other religion she’d be trending and getting cancelled rn. but since it’s Christianity…— abi (@abogorll) August 3, 2022
Tiktoker, Addison Rae, advertising for Adidas in a "Holy Trinity Bikini.”— Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) August 3, 2022
All I'm going to say is—these people are going to learn the hard way not to play with GOD. Just wait and watch. pic.twitter.com/qsFdAyYEao
Not @adidas and Addison Rae blatantly making a mockery of Christianity pic.twitter.com/iXYHjcea5X— Andrew ☦️ (@alambakis) August 2, 2022
It’s wrong to disrespect religions until it come to Christianity. #adidas #addisonrae #christian #Jesus— zzz (@notyouravebo1) August 3, 2022
@whoisaddison why do you gotta disrespect Christianity like that? You don’t disrespect any other religion, just Christianity? And why do you have to create it, @adidas? Not that I was ever a fan of adidas (or Addison Rae for that matter) but I’ll never buy anything from adidas. pic.twitter.com/S4g2mkfRZL— Danny Bee 🇺🇸 (@DannyBee8801) August 4, 2022
The disrespect… @adidas @whoisaddison I’m honestly so disappointed in y’all… pic.twitter.com/rQ8jp4ZHau— Fart (@Fart38390552) August 4, 2022
Following the backlash, Addison appears to have deleted the photo from her Instagram page. However, she hasn't apologised or addressed the criticism. We will update you if she does.
