Addison Rae deletes bikini photo after being accused of "mocking" Christianity

4 August 2022, 14:38

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The controversial Holy Trinity Bikini retails for $100...

Addison Rae has deleted her bikini photo after receiving backlash for "disrespecting" Christianity and making a mockery of God.

On Tuesday (Aug 2), the He's All That actress and TikTok star shared a photo of herself wearing a white bikini on Instagram. The $100 Holy Trinity Bikini was created by the brand Praying in collaboration with Adidas. The bathing suit features the words "Father" and "Son" on each side of the chest, while the bikini bottoms of the set says "Holy Spirit". In Christianity, this is known as the Holy Trinity and all three things make up God.

In Addison's image, you can see the religious-inspired messaging on her chest while she glances away from the camera.

Addison Rae deletes bikini photo after being accused of "mocking" Christianity.
Addison Rae deletes bikini photo after being accused of "mocking" Christianity. Picture: @addisonraee via Instagram

But since sharing the photo, Addison and Adidas have been accused of being disrespectful towards Christianity for taking something sacred and using it on a bikini.

One person raged: "Wait what is this???????? this is soo disrespectful. are you guys dense???? TAKE THIS DOWN!"

Another warned: "All I'm going to say is – these people are going to learn the hard way not to play with GOD. Just wait and watch."

While a third tweeted: "If Addison Rae was mocking any other religion she’d be trending and getting cancelled rn. but since it’s Christianity…"

Following the backlash, Addison appears to have deleted the photo from her Instagram page. However, she hasn't apologised or addressed the criticism. We will update you if she does.

