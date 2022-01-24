Encanto fans are losing it over this Bruno lookalike on TikTok

By Katie Louise Smith

"My attraction to this character has manifested into a man and he is somehow in your home, please return him."

Encanto's reign just won't let up! Since its November 2021 release, the animated movie has completely taken over our lives, timelines and the music charts thanks to its banger of a soundtrack and the incredible characters.

A number of posts from parents sharing photos of their excited young children finally seeing themselves represented on screen in the form of a Disney character have already gone viral – and fans can't get enough of the adorable videos.

Over on TikTok, videos of adults who look like the characters are gaining traction too, including this viral clip of a guy who looks just like Bruno Madrigal.

A video shared by TikTok user Emily Elizabeth Betz (@emzvp) has gone viral featuring the caption: "When your boyfriend looks like Bruno-no-no-no 🇨🇴"

The short clip, posted back in December, shows a brief moment from Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' scene before Emily pans around and reveals her boyfriend, looking exactly like Bruno himself.

The TikTok has been viewed 4.4 million times, and has been liked by over 670,000 people.

In the comments, people have been sharing their amazement over their similarities. One user wrote, "HOW DOES IT FEEL TO BE GOD'S FAVOURITE," while another added, "Ma'm, does he have a twin brother?"

The most popular comment on the video has 40,000 likes and reads: "My attraction to this character has manifested into a man and he is somehow in your home, please return him."

If the Disney Parks are looking for a cast member to play Bruno Madrigal, I think we've just found him!

