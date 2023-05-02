38 hilarious Met Gala 2023 memes that are better than the actual red carpet

Jared Leto attends 2023 Met Gala as Chouette the cat

By Katie Louise Smith

You had me at "Pedro Pascal and his 'slutty little knee'."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

And just like that, another Met Gala has come and gone. Multiple slays were seen, several flops were observed but overall, fashion fans and casual viewers were pretty impressed by this year's event.

The 2023 Met Gala theme was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', which saw celebs don their best homages to Karl, with his personal signature aesthetic and his work at Chanel influencing a lot of outfits on the night.

READ MORE: 25 memes from the Met Gala 2022 that actually nailed the theme

As always with the Met Gala, it was the perfect mix of high fashion vibes, show-stopping gowns, questionable tastes and outright ridiculous looks.

From Doja Cat and Jared Leto's vastly different takes on Choupette Lagerfeld, to the Met Gala Cockroach herself, Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wearing the same dress and everything else in between, here are all the funniest memes and reactions to the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

All the best Met Gala 2023 memes and reactions

All the best Met Gala memes 2023. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And so it begins again. May the odds be ever in your faves favour.

let the met gala begin. no one is safe pic.twitter.com/iU82mTgsgs — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) May 1, 2023

getting ready to critique met gala looks tonight after wearing the same grey sweatpants and mud-colored air force 1s everyday for the past year pic.twitter.com/krzoZg0C1K — matt (@mattxiv) May 1, 2023

not now honey, mommy is judging the met gala looks pic.twitter.com/GnZC8Ehcw8 — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) May 1, 2023

the met gala makes me understand her more and more every year pic.twitter.com/44mMj11RE7 — aria aka tom cruise’s ender 🪐 (@soursctrl) May 1, 2023

Not even this year's carpet was safe from critiques.

more like colgate gala https://t.co/F6Q5i8Zb1y — janito (@yassnito) May 1, 2023

why is the met gala carpet literally toothpaste pic.twitter.com/XnQ5mtYoJ2 — dom⭐️SAW TAYLOR (@ev3rhaze) May 1, 2023

So many internet icons making their debut this year, you love to see it.

the pregnant women from the mobile games has arrived at the #metgala pic.twitter.com/F4UXGJmLHd — will (@getwellsoongeri) May 1, 2023

Wearing the same dress? For the Met Gala? Groundbreaking.

My 2012 Facebook prom group would never have let this happen pic.twitter.com/Oiits0HAF1 — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) May 1, 2023

What timeline of the multiverse is THIS!?

Once again, men doing the bare minimum should be turned away at the door!

me watching men arrive at the met gala tonight pic.twitter.com/waB1KBSq8h — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) May 1, 2023

can’t wait to see what the men wear to the met gala this year pic.twitter.com/3VIY2M1xdS — yasmin (@misamericana) May 1, 2023

this should be an official rule at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/KybyKUdlZb — Ron (@midnightstrack2) May 1, 2023

Not Pedro and his slutty little knee though, y'all stay safe x

PEDRO PASCAL AND HIS SLUTTY LITTLE KNEE pic.twitter.com/Dmg6fm2kUS — laura (@oipedrito) May 2, 2023

Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Taika Waititi, Lil Nas X, Jeremy Pope, Harvey Guillen, Dwyane Wade... Yeah, they're taking it.

this might be the first met gala where the men are kinda competing with the women a little pic.twitter.com/tE9VPzofXL — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 2, 2023

Choupette Lagerfeld has 24 hours to respond!

pray dirty house

educated hoe

a job gold digger

clean stink

loyal 5 kids

faithful cheater pic.twitter.com/scxDq1PdcS — Brooklyn (@bklynb4by) May 1, 2023

jared leto's choupette is uninspired, belongs in times square, a slanderous joke on our feline fashion icon... doja's choupette is elevated, fashion forward, a true homage. in this essay i will — mina le (@gremlita) May 1, 2023

Doja will never be defeated!

CMON DISTRICT ONE TRIBUTE https://t.co/DpsflNmVxf — zae (@itszaeok) May 1, 2023

DOJA DOESN’T HAVE A SERIOUS BONE IN HER BODY LMAO😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uCyU5gLazY — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 2, 2023

Reneigh, Edward Cullen, Troll... Get you a King like Lil Nas X who can do all three.

me pretending to be the beyoncé renaissance horse so i can see the visuals pic.twitter.com/Acf8FjFwOG — zae (@itszaeok) May 2, 2023

this is the skin of a killer bella pic.twitter.com/z01T6pfYeI — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) May 2, 2023

lil NAS x has arrived at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xLq1aXYQT8 — scribb (@15minutedelay) May 1, 2023

MOTHER!

miranda priestly told her she had one chance to prove that she belongs in runway and she succeeded pic.twitter.com/KfHszjbVRN — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) May 1, 2023

nobody is wearing necklaces to this years met gala because of what happened to HER pic.twitter.com/XfcRzBfb8Q — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) May 1, 2023

anne hathaway has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever https://t.co/v8hmCJG3qM — kenzá (@mstowe_) May 1, 2023

Taylor Swift wasn't even there... or WAS she?!

🚨Taylor Swift has arrived at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xcPA8j5Eia — k✨ eras philly 5/13 (@picturetokurn) May 1, 2023

flashback when you met me your buzzcut and my hair bleached pic.twitter.com/jyEG4e7A1V — Taylor Throwbacks | fan page (@ThrowbackTaylor) May 2, 2023

taylor swift and olivia benson have arrived at the met gala! pic.twitter.com/i3qWPXmd2i — jessica (@enchantedjess13) May 1, 2023

RIP to the Met Gala cockroach! She had a good run!

That cockroach at the #MetGala served pic.twitter.com/DfQXmyQc6T — 𝕆 ℝ 𝔼 𝕃 (@OrelBryanG) May 2, 2023

everyone shut up gregor samsa’s here https://t.co/erTXCA3mWn — karen han (@karenyhan) May 2, 2023

Who were the Keating Five trying to smuggle out of that hotel!?

Annalise Keating students every Thursday night on HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/wUaydIkJlI — 💫 (@heyjaeee) May 2, 2023

Kim, you're doing amazing sweetie.

Pour one out for the looks we lost this year...

no zendaya and tom, no timothee, no lily rose, no bella hadid pic.twitter.com/nVQxKsSNDi — lila ✰ (@lanahoneymar) May 2, 2023

Me waiting for Rihanna, Jimin, Bella Hadid, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Alia Bhatt, Tom Holland, and Austin Butler to come through for the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/mfBdNgQvRI — Amina; sleeping (@barbie_bbyyy) May 2, 2023

A summary of this year's red carpet. Literally.

the 2023 met gala in four pictures: pic.twitter.com/vI0qCqgBWh — parth ★ 53 (@edinmanchester) May 2, 2023

Last but not least...wouldn't be the Met Gala without him x

BREAKING: jason derulo has fallen down the stairs at the met gala pic.twitter.com/gCNxLoVMVL — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) May 1, 2023

READ MORE: Lili Reinhart thinks the Met Gala won’t invite her back after her Kim Kardashian dress remarks

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian criticised after admitting she "didn't really think about" Met Gala’s theme

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian criticised for "bragging" about weight loss following Met Gala