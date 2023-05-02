38 hilarious Met Gala 2023 memes that are better than the actual red carpet

You had me at "Pedro Pascal and his 'slutty little knee'."

And just like that, another Met Gala has come and gone. Multiple slays were seen, several flops were observed but overall, fashion fans and casual viewers were pretty impressed by this year's event.

The 2023 Met Gala theme was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', which saw celebs don their best homages to Karl, with his personal signature aesthetic and his work at Chanel influencing a lot of outfits on the night.

As always with the Met Gala, it was the perfect mix of high fashion vibes, show-stopping gowns, questionable tastes and outright ridiculous looks.

From Doja Cat and Jared Leto's vastly different takes on Choupette Lagerfeld, to the Met Gala Cockroach herself, Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wearing the same dress and everything else in between, here are all the funniest memes and reactions to the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

All the best Met Gala 2023 memes and reactions

All the best Met Gala memes 2023
All the best Met Gala memes 2023. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

And so it begins again. May the odds be ever in your faves favour.

Not even this year's carpet was safe from critiques.

So many internet icons making their debut this year, you love to see it.

Wearing the same dress? For the Met Gala? Groundbreaking.

What timeline of the multiverse is THIS!?

Once again, men doing the bare minimum should be turned away at the door!

Not Pedro and his slutty little knee though, y'all stay safe x

Brian Tyree Henry, Bad Bunny, Taika Waititi, Lil Nas X, Jeremy Pope, Harvey Guillen, Dwyane Wade... Yeah, they're taking it.

Choupette Lagerfeld has 24 hours to respond!

Doja will never be defeated!

Reneigh, Edward Cullen, Troll... Get you a King like Lil Nas X who can do all three.

MOTHER!

Taylor Swift wasn't even there... or WAS she?!

RIP to the Met Gala cockroach! She had a good run!

Who were the Keating Five trying to smuggle out of that hotel!?

Kim, you're doing amazing sweetie.

Pour one out for the looks we lost this year...

A summary of this year's red carpet. Literally.

Last but not least...wouldn't be the Met Gala without him x

