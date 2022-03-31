Why is everyone saying Crop and Story Time on TikTok? The comments explained

31 March 2022, 11:47

By Katie Louise Smith

What does Crop and Story Time mean on TikTok? Here's what the inside joke means.

A new inside joke is spamming the comment sections on TikTok and no one really knows what it means.

Every couple of months or so, something will go viral on TikTok that confuses the absolute hell out of everyone. From the viral Chupapi Muñañyo phrase to the wave of random chair emojis that everyone kept commenting on people's videos... Now there's another one sweeping the app.

If you've been on TikTok recently, you may have seen countless 'story time???' and 'crop?' comments popping up on various viral videos. Here's what they mean and why they've suddenly gone viral.

Why are people commenting 'crop' and 'story time' on TikTok?
Why are people commenting 'crop' and 'story time' on TikTok? Picture: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, @charlidamelio via TikTok

Why are people commenting 'crop' and 'story time' on TikTok?

So, you've just come across a TikTok video, you've checked the comments and it's just full of people all asking the same three questions... Here's what's going on.

The variation of people asking for 'crop', 'story time' or 'results' is basically an inside joke that doesn't really have any meaning at all. It's essentially just poking fun and mimicking the slew of comments that always appear on videos of people asking for story time explanations or crops of the video they have shared.

The comments have now gone viral, regardless of the subject of the video and whether or not it makes sense.

Charli D'Amelio's TikTok videos are flooded with 'story time?' comments
Charli D'Amelio's TikTok videos are flooded with 'story time?' comments. Picture: TikTok

What does 'crop' mean on TikTok?

When someone asks for a crop on TikTok, it means that they want the user to reupload their video so it can be screenshot and cropped without anything covering the actual image – like the like and share buttons, the caption and the search bar at the top of the screen.

You can usually find people asking for 'crops' of videos when someone posts photos of celebrities, meme compilations or aesthetically pleasing images. 'Crop' was popular ask when the AI Painting trend went viral back in 2021.

What does 'story time' mean on TikTok?

Well, that one is self explanatory. When someone asks for a story time, they're usually commenting on a video that has teased or shown the results of a wild situation without any context or additional information, and want to know what happened in full.

The current 'story time' trend comments are basically roasting the original meaning of the comment. People are now just commenting 'story time' on absolutely anything even if it doesn't actually need a story time.

What does 'results' mean on TikTok?

As well as 'crop' and 'story time', people have been asking for 'results' on everyone's videos as well, regardless of whether or not it makes sense to the video.

Usually, people will ask for results from people that show the process of creating something – a painting, a hair tutorial – but who have not yet shared what the final result looks like.

