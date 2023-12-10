Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams welcome twin babies via surrogate

Shane and Ryland are now parents to two twin boys, named Jet and Max.

It's official – Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are parents. The YouTube couple have just welcomed twin boys Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw. (Yaw is Shane's real surname.)

Sharing the happy news in an Instagram post, Shane wrote: "Born 12/7. There’s no words to express how it feels to be the fathers of these two beautiful boys. The best day of our entire lives and nothing else will ever compare."

Shane went on to explain that while they won't be sharing much of the babies online in the future, they felt it was "right" to share the news of their birth with their fans because "many of you have been on the journey with us".

"We are so unbelievably grateful," Shane continued. "Thank you for the love and support during this entire process. We can’t wait for all the moments that are on the way. Cherishing every single one.

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams welcome twin baby boys via surrogacy. Picture: @shanedawson via Instagram

Shane and Ryland, who got married in January 2023, have been sharing their journey to becoming parents on their YouTube channels for a while. Back in May 2023, they confirmed that they were expecting two boys via surrogacy.

In a YouTube video from earlier this year, Shane and Ryland explained that they had chosen the two most "optimal" embryos, one with Shane's sperm and the other with Ryland's.

Since then, the two have been updating fans along the way – and now the twins are here. They've also shared that they plan to keep in contact with the surrogate who carried their babies.

Congratulations to Shane and Ryland.

