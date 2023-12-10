Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams welcome twin babies via surrogate

10 December 2023, 19:58 | Updated: 10 December 2023, 22:45

Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star tease their Doomsday palette

PopBuzz

By PopBuzz

Shane and Ryland are now parents to two twin boys, named Jet and Max.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's official – Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are parents. The YouTube couple have just welcomed twin boys Jet Parker Adams Yaw and Max Chandler Adams Yaw. (Yaw is Shane's real surname.)

Sharing the happy news in an Instagram post, Shane wrote: "Born 12/7. There’s no words to express how it feels to be the fathers of these two beautiful boys. The best day of our entire lives and nothing else will ever compare."

Shane went on to explain that while they won't be sharing much of the babies online in the future, they felt it was "right" to share the news of their birth with their fans because "many of you have been on the journey with us".

"We are so unbelievably grateful," Shane continued. "Thank you for the love and support during this entire process. We can’t wait for all the moments that are on the way. Cherishing every single one.

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams welcome twin baby boys via surrogacy
Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams welcome twin baby boys via surrogacy. Picture: @shanedawson via Instagram

Shane and Ryland, who got married in January 2023, have been sharing their journey to becoming parents on their YouTube channels for a while. Back in May 2023, they confirmed that they were expecting two boys via surrogacy.

In a YouTube video from earlier this year, Shane and Ryland explained that they had chosen the two most "optimal" embryos, one with Shane's sperm and the other with Ryland's.

Since then, the two have been updating fans along the way – and now the twins are here. They've also shared that they plan to keep in contact with the surrogate who carried their babies.

Congratulations to Shane and Ryland.

Read more about Shane Dawson here:

WATCH: Victoria Monét breaks down JAGUAR II track by track

Victoria Monét Explains Every Song On 'JAGUAR II' | Making The Album

Latest Internet News

See more Latest Internet News

Nicki Minaj Gag City memes: How to use an AI image generator

How to create a Nicki Minaj Gag City meme with an AI image generator

Viral

TikTok's Name A Woman trend is going viral and the results are hilarious

TikTok 'Name A Woman' trend: The meaning behind the 'boyfriend' challenge

Viral

Josh Hutcherson memes are going viral thanks the infamous 'Whistle' edit

Josh Hutcherson memes are going viral thanks the infamous 'Whistle' edit

Viral

Is Instagram Wrapped a scam? Here's why you should not use the viral third-party app

Is Instagram Wrapped a scam? Here's why you should not use the viral app

Viral

The memes about Spotify Wrapped's Sound Town is hilarious

Spotify Wrapped's Sound Town memes: All the funniest reactions

Viral

Trending on PopBuzz

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie streaming date: Will it be on Netflix?

Will Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie be on streaming? Here's when it comes out

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Here's where to stream The Eras Tour film

Here's how and where to stream Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film online

Taylor Swift

The best songs of 2023

The best songs of 2023

Features

Is May December based on Mary Kay Letourneau?

Is May December based on a true story? The disturbing real life inspiration revealed

News

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'