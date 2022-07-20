Shane Dawson trends online after fake rumours about his death

20 July 2022, 12:05 | Updated: 20 July 2022, 12:14

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The day the death rumours started was also Shane's 34th birthday.

Shane Dawson has become the victim of a death hoax after fake rumours that he'd died spread across Twitter.

On Tuesday (July 19), a now-viral tweet alleged that the YouTuber had been found dead at his home in Colorado, citing that it had been reported in Deadline (FYI, there doesn't appear to be an article on Deadline about Shane's death.)

The tweet read: "Controversial YouTuber Shane Dawson, has been found dead in his Colorado home. He was 34."

The rumours quickly spread across Twitter like wildfire and Shane's name started trending. YouTuber Keemstar tweeted: "Shane Dawson Died is Trending! This is most likely False Kpop spam. I just Text Shane to see if he’s alive. No response yet."

Is Shane Dawson dead?

Shane Dawson trends online after fake rumours about his death
Shane Dawson trends online after fake rumours about his death. Picture: @shanedawson via Instagram

Shane's fans expressed their sadness and digust over the rumours. While others fuelled the fire and alleged that Shane's boyfriend Ryland Adams had confirmed Shane had died after falling from a rooftop – again, he didn't.

Shane is actually very much alive and he celebrated his 34th birthday on July 19. While Shane didn't address the death rumours specifically, he did share a haul of the presents he had received on Instagram Stories including his new puppy Riley.

He also shared more photos on his main page, alongside the caption: "The best Birthday ever. This is Riley Adams Dawson, code name RAD! We love her so much already!!!

"I can’t wait for you to meet her! Her personality is funny and I’m so proud of her every time she does literally anything. Is this what 34 feels like?"

