Shane Dawson announces YouTube return and says he's ready to create again

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’ve been staying up all night just brainstorming and getting excited about the idea of filming, editing, and posting something again."

Well, Shane Dawson's YouTube comeback is happening...

The internet personality and YouTube documentary maker has been mostly silent on social media since June 2020, when he was demonetised after apologising for his old offensive content. Now, 15 months later, Shane has confirmed that he's ready to start creating again.

Last week, Shane and his fiancé Ryland Adams left California and moved to Colorado. The couple bought a $2.2 million farmhouse, where they're planning on starting and raising their family. The move seems to have inspired Shane creatively as he has now spoken about returning to YouTube in the near future.

Shane Dawson says he's ready to return to YouTube. Picture: @shanedawson via Instagram

Shortly after posting a few photos of the new house to Instagram, Shane took to Instagram Stories to let people know that he was "ready to create again". He then posted in the Community tab on his main YouTube channel, confirming his return.

"Ryland’s been documenting our move on his channel. Check it out if you want to see what we’ve been up to :)," Shane wrote, before addressing his controversies. "(Ps. I know it’s been a long time and I know I let alot of you down. I promise I’m going to try to make things right and I’ll continue to own up to my past for the rest of my life. Actions speak louder than words so I know it’s going to take time. I completely understand that with all my heart."

Shane then confirmed that he was brainstorming and planning new videos for his channel: "As far as youtube goes I really want to get back to making stuff for my channel again that I’m excited about and that means something. I’m genuinely feeling really good mentally right now and I’m just wanting so bad to make something cool for you guys.

"I’ve been staying up all night just brainstorming and getting excited about the idea of filming, editing, and posting something again. Just waiting for inspiration to hit me."

Shane Dawson announces return to YouTube after moving to Colorado. Picture: Shane Dawson via YouTube

Shane has been MIA from his YouTube channel since he posted his most recent apology video, 'Taking Accountability', in June 2020.

Shane left social media after being held accountable and finally apologising for his old and offensive content, which included blackface, racism and gags about pedophilia. He went from being one of the platform's biggest creators with multiple endorsement deals to losing subscribers and monetisation on his channel.

In February 2021, Shane made an appearance in one of Ryland's vlogs and joked that he knew his "career is over," – but it doesn't look like that has dissuaded him from attempting to make a comeback.

Since then, he's steadily been appearing in more of Ryland's vlogs, and posting more frequently on social media. In June 2021, Shane wrote: "I promise I’m not going to abandon my channel after 15 years of creating."

