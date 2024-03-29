The savage meaning behind Beyoncé's rewritten Jolene lyrics explained

Beyoncé announces Act II with visual teaser

By Sam Prance

Who are Beyoncé's Jolene lyrics about? Beyoncé takes Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' and gives it her own unique twist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The rumours are true. Beyoncé has released a cover of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' and the edited lyrics are breaking the internet.

Back in 2022, Dolly Parton appeared as a guest on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and said that she would love Beyoncé to cover 'Jolene'. She said: "That would be a marvellous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene.’" This month, Dolly told Tennessee outlet Knox News: "I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album."

Now, Beyoncé's 'Jolene' is here and it includes references to everything including 'Becky with the good hair'. Find out how Beyoncé changed the song's original lyrics and what the meaning behind the lyrics of her version of Jolene' are below.

READ MORE: Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours

Beyoncé Jolene lyrics: The meaning behind her Dolly Parton cover explained. Picture: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Before 'Jolene' appears on Beyoncé's new album there's an interlude from Dolly herself. Dolly says: "Hey miss Honey B, it's Dolly P / You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? / Reminded me of someone I knew back when / Except she has flamin' locks of auburn hair / Bless her heart / Just a hair of a different color but it hurts just the same."

Beyoncé then launches into her take on the song and appears to reference JAY-Z's alleged infidelity that she sang about on Lemonade. In the first verse, Beyoncé sings: 'We've been deep in love for 20 years / I raised that man, I raised his kids I know my man better than he knows himself / I can easily understand / Why you're attracted to my man.'

Changing up the chorus, Beyoncé adds: 'Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm warnin' you, woman, find you your own man

Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene / I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisianne (Don't try me).' And I oop!

The song also includes a new bridge: 'Me and my man crossed those valleys / Highs and lows and everything between / Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds / I sleep good, happy / 'Cause you can’t dig up our planted seeds.'

Beyoncé - JOLENE (Official Lyric Video)

Instead of being at Jolene's mercy, Beyoncé is threatening her on her version of the song and fans are losing it over the new meaning behind the lyrics.

One fan wrote: "Dolly Parton calling Becky with the good hair a hussie, leading into Beyoncé doing her version of Jolene is my multiverse of madness."

Another joked: "Jolene rlly messed with ONE woman’s man and is still getting whacked 51 years later. your legacy is trash mama."

Dolly Parton calling Becky with the good hair a hussie, leading into Beyoncé doing her version of Jolene is my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/3JC8Ys3Pqh — Marquis The Honey Bear (@MarquisHoney) March 29, 2024

Beyoncé: Jolene I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisiana, Don't try me.



Dolly in the studio: pic.twitter.com/iMtf7krq5B — 𐚁 cozy 𐚁 (@cowgirl4bey) March 29, 2024

Jolene rlly messed with ONE woman’s man and is still getting whacked 51 years later. your legacy is trash mama 😂😂😂 — IV. (@ivourth) March 29, 2024

Jolene flirted with the wrong man in 1973 and hasn't known rest since. — Minnie (@saintdutchess) March 29, 2024

sounds like Jolene is gonna get her ass beat if she ain’t careful #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/dpFGSiXRcM — .kelleee. (@_helluvalife) March 29, 2024

I know that bitch JOLENE stressing right now.



pic.twitter.com/EzD9m8Hy1o — x (@hectxrmedrano) March 29, 2024

Beyoncé is yet to open up more about her cover of 'Jolene'. We shall update you if and when she does.

Beyoncé - 'Jolene' lyrics

INTRO

(Jolene)

(Jolene)



CHORUS

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm warnin’ you, don't come for my man (Jolene)

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Don't take the chance because you think you can

VERSE 1

You’re beautiful, beyond compare

Takes more than beauty and seductive stares

To come between a family and a happy man

Jolene, I'm a woman too

Thе games you play are nothing new

So you don't want no hеat with me, Jolene

We've been deep in love for twenty years

I raised that man, I raised his kids

I know my man better than he knows himself (Yeah, what?)

I can easily understand

Why you're attracted to my man

But you don't want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else (You heard me)

CHORUS

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'm warnin' you, woman, find you your own man

Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene

I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisianne (Don't try me)

VERSE 2

There’s a thousand girls in every room

That act as desperate as you do

You a bird, go on and sing your tune, Jolene (What?)

I had to have this talk with you

'Cause I hate to have to act the fool

Your peace depends on how you move, Jolene

BRIDGE

Me and my man crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds

I sleep good, happy

'Cause you can’t dig up our planted seeds

I know my man's gon' stand by me, breathin' in my gentle breeze (Ah)

I crossed those valleys

Highs and lows and everything between

Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds

Good and happy

'Cause you can't dig up them planted seeds

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

I'ma stand by her, she will stand by me, Jolene

OUTRO

I'ma stand by him, he gon' stand by me

(I'ma stand by her, she gon' stand by me)

I'ma stand by him, he gon' stand by me, Jolene

Read more Beyoncé news here: