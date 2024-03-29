The savage meaning behind Beyoncé's rewritten Jolene lyrics explained
Beyoncé announces Act II with visual teaser
Who are Beyoncé's Jolene lyrics about? Beyoncé takes Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' and gives it her own unique twist.
The rumours are true. Beyoncé has released a cover of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' and the edited lyrics are breaking the internet.
Back in 2022, Dolly Parton appeared as a guest on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and said that she would love Beyoncé to cover 'Jolene'. She said: "That would be a marvellous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene.’" This month, Dolly told Tennessee outlet Knox News: "I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album."
Now, Beyoncé's 'Jolene' is here and it includes references to everything including 'Becky with the good hair'. Find out how Beyoncé changed the song's original lyrics and what the meaning behind the lyrics of her version of Jolene' are below.
READ MORE: Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours
Before 'Jolene' appears on Beyoncé's new album there's an interlude from Dolly herself. Dolly says: "Hey miss Honey B, it's Dolly P / You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? / Reminded me of someone I knew back when / Except she has flamin' locks of auburn hair / Bless her heart / Just a hair of a different color but it hurts just the same."
Beyoncé then launches into her take on the song and appears to reference JAY-Z's alleged infidelity that she sang about on Lemonade. In the first verse, Beyoncé sings: 'We've been deep in love for 20 years / I raised that man, I raised his kids I know my man better than he knows himself / I can easily understand / Why you're attracted to my man.'
Changing up the chorus, Beyoncé adds: 'Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm warnin' you, woman, find you your own man
Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene / I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisianne (Don't try me).' And I oop!
The song also includes a new bridge: 'Me and my man crossed those valleys / Highs and lows and everything between / Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds / I sleep good, happy / 'Cause you can’t dig up our planted seeds.'
Beyoncé - JOLENE (Official Lyric Video)
Instead of being at Jolene's mercy, Beyoncé is threatening her on her version of the song and fans are losing it over the new meaning behind the lyrics.
One fan wrote: "Dolly Parton calling Becky with the good hair a hussie, leading into Beyoncé doing her version of Jolene is my multiverse of madness."
Another joked: "Jolene rlly messed with ONE woman’s man and is still getting whacked 51 years later. your legacy is trash mama."
Dolly Parton calling Becky with the good hair a hussie, leading into Beyoncé doing her version of Jolene is my multiverse of madness pic.twitter.com/3JC8Ys3Pqh— Marquis The Honey Bear (@MarquisHoney) March 29, 2024
Beyoncé: Jolene I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisiana, Don't try me.— 𐚁 cozy 𐚁 (@cowgirl4bey) March 29, 2024
Dolly in the studio: pic.twitter.com/iMtf7krq5B
Jolene rlly messed with ONE woman’s man and is still getting whacked 51 years later. your legacy is trash mama 😂😂😂— IV. (@ivourth) March 29, 2024
Jolene flirted with the wrong man in 1973 and hasn't known rest since.— Minnie (@saintdutchess) March 29, 2024
sounds like Jolene is gonna get her ass beat if she ain’t careful #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/dpFGSiXRcM— .kelleee. (@_helluvalife) March 29, 2024
I know that bitch JOLENE stressing right now.— x (@hectxrmedrano) March 29, 2024
pic.twitter.com/EzD9m8Hy1o
Beyoncé is yet to open up more about her cover of 'Jolene'. We shall update you if and when she does.
Beyoncé - 'Jolene' lyrics
INTRO
(Jolene)
(Jolene)
CHORUS
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I'm warnin’ you, don't come for my man (Jolene)
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Don't take the chance because you think you can
VERSE 1
You’re beautiful, beyond compare
Takes more than beauty and seductive stares
To come between a family and a happy man
Jolene, I'm a woman too
Thе games you play are nothing new
So you don't want no hеat with me, Jolene
We've been deep in love for twenty years
I raised that man, I raised his kids
I know my man better than he knows himself (Yeah, what?)
I can easily understand
Why you're attracted to my man
But you don't want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else (You heard me)
CHORUS
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I'm warnin' you, woman, find you your own man
Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene
I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisianne (Don't try me)
VERSE 2
There’s a thousand girls in every room
That act as desperate as you do
You a bird, go on and sing your tune, Jolene (What?)
I had to have this talk with you
'Cause I hate to have to act the fool
Your peace depends on how you move, Jolene
BRIDGE
Me and my man crossed those valleys
Highs and lows and everything between
Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds
I sleep good, happy
'Cause you can’t dig up our planted seeds
I know my man's gon' stand by me, breathin' in my gentle breeze (Ah)
I crossed those valleys
Highs and lows and everything between
Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds
Good and happy
'Cause you can't dig up them planted seeds
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I'ma stand by her, she will stand by me, Jolene
OUTRO
I'ma stand by him, he gon' stand by me
(I'ma stand by her, she gon' stand by me)
I'ma stand by him, he gon' stand by me, Jolene
