29 March 2024

Beyoncé announces Act II with visual teaser

By Sam Prance

Who are Beyoncé's Jolene lyrics about? Beyoncé takes Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' and gives it her own unique twist.

The rumours are true. Beyoncé has released a cover of Dolly Parton's 'Jolene' and the edited lyrics are breaking the internet.

Back in 2022, Dolly Parton appeared as a guest on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and said that she would love Beyoncé to cover 'Jolene'. She said: "That would be a marvellous day in my life if she ever does do ‘Jolene.’" This month, Dolly told Tennessee outlet Knox News: "I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album."

Now, Beyoncé's 'Jolene' is here and it includes references to everything including 'Becky with the good hair'. Find out how Beyoncé changed the song's original lyrics and what the meaning behind the lyrics of her version of Jolene' are below.

Beyoncé Jolene lyrics: The meaning behind her Dolly Parton cover explained
Beyoncé Jolene lyrics: The meaning behind her Dolly Parton cover explained. Picture: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Before 'Jolene' appears on Beyoncé's new album there's an interlude from Dolly herself. Dolly says: "Hey miss Honey B, it's Dolly P / You know that hussy with the good hair you sing about? / Reminded me of someone I knew back when / Except she has flamin' locks of auburn hair / Bless her heart / Just a hair of a different color but it hurts just the same."

Beyoncé then launches into her take on the song and appears to reference JAY-Z's alleged infidelity that she sang about on Lemonade. In the first verse, Beyoncé sings: 'We've been deep in love for 20 years / I raised that man, I raised his kids I know my man better than he knows himself / I can easily understand / Why you're attracted to my man.'

Changing up the chorus, Beyoncé adds: 'Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene / I'm warnin' you, woman, find you your own man
Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene / I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisianne (Don't try me).' And I oop!

The song also includes a new bridge: 'Me and my man crossed those valleys / Highs and lows and everything between / Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds / I sleep good, happy / 'Cause you can’t dig up our planted seeds.'

Beyoncé - JOLENE (Official Lyric Video)

Instead of being at Jolene's mercy, Beyoncé is threatening her on her version of the song and fans are losing it over the new meaning behind the lyrics.

One fan wrote: "Dolly Parton calling Becky with the good hair a hussie, leading into Beyoncé doing her version of Jolene is my multiverse of madness."

Another joked: "Jolene rlly messed with ONE woman’s man and is still getting whacked 51 years later. your legacy is trash mama."

Beyoncé is yet to open up more about her cover of 'Jolene'. We shall update you if and when she does.

Beyoncé - 'Jolene' lyrics

INTRO
(Jolene)
(Jolene)

CHORUS
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I'm warnin’ you, don't come for my man (Jolene)
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
Don't take the chance because you think you can

VERSE 1
You’re beautiful, beyond compare
Takes more than beauty and seductive stares
To come between a family and a happy man
Jolene, I'm a woman too
Thе games you play are nothing new
So you don't want no hеat with me, Jolene
We've been deep in love for twenty years
I raised that man, I raised his kids
I know my man better than he knows himself (Yeah, what?)
I can easily understand
Why you're attracted to my man
But you don't want this smoke, so shoot your shot with someone else (You heard me)

CHORUS
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I'm warnin' you, woman, find you your own man
Jolene, I know I’m a queen, Jolene
I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisianne (Don't try me)

VERSE 2
There’s a thousand girls in every room
That act as desperate as you do
You a bird, go on and sing your tune, Jolene (What?)
I had to have this talk with you
'Cause I hate to have to act the fool
Your peace depends on how you move, Jolene

BRIDGE
Me and my man crossed those valleys
Highs and lows and everything between
Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds
I sleep good, happy
'Cause you can’t dig up our planted seeds
I know my man's gon' stand by me, breathin' in my gentle breeze (Ah)
I crossed those valleys
Highs and lows and everything between
Good deeds roll in like tumblin' weeds
Good and happy
'Cause you can't dig up them planted seeds
Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene
I'ma stand by her, she will stand by me, Jolene

OUTRO
I'ma stand by him, he gon' stand by me
(I'ma stand by her, she gon' stand by me)
I'ma stand by him, he gon' stand by me, Jolene

