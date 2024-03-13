Is Beyoncé going on tour in 2024? Here's what we know about a Cowboy Carter tour

Beyoncé announces Act II with visual teaser

By Sam Prance

Here's what we know about Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets, prices, presale, dates and a potential Sphere residency.

This is what I wanna see! Following the global success of 'Texas Hold 'Em', the demand for Beyoncé to do a real life boogie and a real life hoedown is higher than ever. Is a Cowboy Carter Tour happening though and what has Beyoncé said about it?

As soon as Beyoncé confirmed that Act II is a country album, fans have been gagging at the thought of seeing her bring the project to life live. We now know that the record is called Cowboy Carter and contains the hit singles 'Texas Hold 'Em' and '16 Carriages'. Not only that but Dolly Parton has teased that Beyoncé may have recorded a cover of 'Jolene' for it.

Is Beyoncé going on tour so soon after the Renaissance World Tour though? And, if so, what are the tour dates, locations, ticket prices and presale codes? And what about the rumours of Beyoncé doing a Sphere residency in Las Vegas?

Here's everything we know about a Cowboy Carter Tour so far and what fans need to do to make sure they get tickets.

When is Beyoncé going on tour?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood, Verizon

Will there be a Cowboy Carter Tour?

As it stands, Beyoncé is yet to confirm whether or not there will be a Cowboy Carter tour. To date, Beyoncé has done tours, live shows and/or residencies for all her studio albums as well as two joint tours with her husband JAY-Z. With that in mind, it's likely that she has some sort of live show in mind for Cowboy Carter.

That being said, it may be smaller in scale than Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. At the end of her movie Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, Beyoncé hinted that she may be taking some time off touring so that she and her family can stay in one place.

It's also possible that Beyoncé will do a combined world tour for Act II and III of her current three act project.

Is Beyoncé doing a Sphere residency?

One rumour going around is that Beyoncé might be doing a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Ahead of Beyoncé announcing Act II at the Super Bowl, there was speculation that she was going to announce a run of shows at the Sphere. For anyone who doesn't know, the Sphere is an immersive video and audio venue that opened in 2023 with U2 performing.

This didn't materialise but the Sphere did feature in Beyoncé's Verizon commercial. In the advert, Beyoncé tries to break the internet multiple times and one of the gags involves Beyoncé joking about doing a residency on the Sphere. Interesting!

If Beyoncé does intend to slow down at all this year, a residency would allow her to remain in one place.

Think about what she could do with those graphics!

“I’M THE SPHERE” WAS THIS A CONFIRMATION BEYONCÉ😭😭😭??? pic.twitter.com/oxBjyDzFdY — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) February 12, 2024

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

If Beyoncé does do a Cowboy Carter Tour or residency, there will likely be a presale. Similar to the Renaissance World Tour, she will probably have a Citi Verified Fan Presale in the US and an O2 Priority Presale in the UK if it's a world tour.

There may also be separate Live Nation and fan presales. Whatever happens, it would be wise to sign up to Beyoncé's mailing list to get any presale information as soon as it becomes available.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

Prices for a Cowboy Carter Tour will likely depend on what kind of venues Beyoncé performs in. Tickets for the Renaissance World Tour ranged between £56 and £199 for seated and standing tickets. However, there were VIP packages that ranged between £178 and £2400.

If Beyoncé does a Sphere residency, there's a chance that tickets will be more expensive as Las Vegas shows tend to cost more to see than traditional tours based on venue capacity.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Cowboy Carter Tour dates: When is Beyoncé going on tour in 2024?

Again, there's no news yet on whether Beyoncé is touring this year so no dates are currently available. If Beyoncé does a Sphere residency, the venue is currently booked out until July 13th this year so she could start performing there as soon as August.

The Renaissance World Tour started a full nine months after Renaissance came out so it's possible that Beyoncé won't start touring this project until 2025.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour locations: What cities will Beyoncé play in?

While the Cowboy Carter experience may be a residency in Las Vegas, it's possible that she could still take the show on the road afterwards. Whatever happens, next time Beyoncé does do a world tour, it seems likely that she will be keen to play in places that weren't part of the Renaissance World Tour.

With this in mind, South America, Australia, Asia and Africa could all have stops on Beyoncé's next tour as well as Europe and North America.

Cowboy Carter Tour dates: When is Beyoncé going on tour in 2024? Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

This all depends on what format the Cowboy Carter live experience takes but our bet is that Beyoncé will be keen to sing all her country leaning songs on this tour. Taking this into consideration, 'Daddy Lessons', 'Irreplaceable' and 'All Night' could all feature.

Beyoncé performed Renaissance in full on the Renaissance World Tour so it's also possible that every song on Cowboy Carter will be part of the setlist too.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

