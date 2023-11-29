When will Beyoncé's Renaissance film be on streaming? How to watch the movie online

When will Beyoncé's Renaissance film be on streaming? How to watch online

By Sam Prance

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is debuting in cinemas but will the movie be added to Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime or another streaming service? Here's what we know so far.

Ring the alarm! Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film officially starts showing in cinemas this week but when is it on streaming?

When Beyoncé sang "you can't get no higher than this" in 'America Has A Problem', she was preemptively singing about the Renaissance World Tour. The show received rave reviews as soon as it launched in Stockholm, Sweden in May and fans have described it as one of the most joyful concert experiences of all time. Ballads? Bops? Ballroom? It has it all.

On Friday (Dec 1), Beyoncé releases Renaissance: A Film in cinemas all around the world. The movie is a concert film but it also features behind the scenes documentary footage that gives fans an insight into how Beyoncé put the tour together.

When can you get cozy and watch the movie from the comfort of your own home though? Here's what we know so far.

Will Beyoncé's Renaissance film be on Netflix or Disney+?

When can I watch Beyoncé's Renaissance film online?

At the moment, Beyoncé is yet to reveal if/when Renaissance: A Film will hit streaming platforms. Nevertheless, there's good reason to believe that it will find its way onto Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon in due time. Beyoncé released her live concert film Homecoming on Netflix and her Black Is King visual album on Disney+.

In 2019, Beyoncé reportedly signed a $60 million three-project deal with Netflix. However, as it stands, Netflix haven't been associated with Renaissance: A Film. Elsewhere, Beyoncé has sold Renaissance merch directly through Amazon so it's possible that a deal with Prime Video is in the works.

With cinema showings starting on December 1st, it's unlikely that Renaissance: A Film will hit streaming services until it stops showing in cinemas. Our guess is that it will hit a streaming platform at some point early in the new year.

Will Beyoncé release her Renaissance film on VOD?

There's also a chance that Beyoncé will make the film available for purchase via VOD first like Taylor Swift is doing with her Eras Tour concert film. Taylor has announced that The Eras Tour concert film will be added to Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Fandango and Apple TV+ on December 13th for the price of $19.89.

If Beyoncé follows suit, there will likely be a delay between the film coming out for purchase on VOD and being added to a streaming platform. We'll keep you posted with any updates.

Where do you think Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be available to watch online?

