When will Beyoncé's Renaissance film be on streaming? How to watch online

29 November 2023, 17:28

Beyoncé drops Renaissance film trailer

By Sam Prance

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is debuting in cinemas but will the movie be added to Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime or another streaming service? Here's what we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ring the alarm! Beyoncé's Renaissance: A Film officially starts showing in cinemas this week but when is it on streaming?

When Beyoncé sang "you can't get no higher than this" in 'America Has A Problem', she was preemptively singing about the Renaissance World Tour. The show received rave reviews as soon as it launched in Stockholm, Sweden in May and fans have described it as one of the most joyful concert experiences of all time. Ballads? Bops? Ballroom? It has it all.

On Friday (Dec 1), Beyoncé releases Renaissance: A Film in cinemas all around the world. The movie is a concert film but it also features behind the scenes documentary footage that gives fans an insight into how Beyoncé put the tour together.

READ MORE: Is Beyoncé releasing a Renaissance live album? Here's everything we know so far

When can you get cozy and watch the movie from the comfort of your own home though? Here's what we know so far.

Will Beyoncé's Renaissance film be on Netflix or Disney+?

When will Beyoncé's Renaissance film be on streaming? How to watch the movie online
When will Beyoncé's Renaissance film be on streaming? How to watch the movie online. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood, Parkwood

When can I watch Beyoncé's Renaissance film online?

At the moment, Beyoncé is yet to reveal if/when Renaissance: A Film will hit streaming platforms. Nevertheless, there's good reason to believe that it will find its way onto Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon in due time. Beyoncé released her live concert film Homecoming on Netflix and her Black Is King visual album on Disney+.

In 2019, Beyoncé reportedly signed a $60 million three-project deal with Netflix. However, as it stands, Netflix haven't been associated with Renaissance: A Film. Elsewhere, Beyoncé has sold Renaissance merch directly through Amazon so it's possible that a deal with Prime Video is in the works.

With cinema showings starting on December 1st, it's unlikely that Renaissance: A Film will hit streaming services until it stops showing in cinemas. Our guess is that it will hit a streaming platform at some point early in the new year.

Will Beyoncé's Renaissance film be on Netflix or Disney+?
Will Beyoncé's Renaissance film be on Netflix or Disney+? Picture: Getty

Will Beyoncé release her Renaissance film on VOD?

There's also a chance that Beyoncé will make the film available for purchase via VOD first like Taylor Swift is doing with her Eras Tour concert film. Taylor has announced that The Eras Tour concert film will be added to Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, Fandango and Apple TV+ on December 13th for the price of $19.89.

If Beyoncé follows suit, there will likely be a delay between the film coming out for purchase on VOD and being added to a streaming platform. We'll keep you posted with any updates.

Where do you think Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be available to watch online?

Read more Beyoncé news here:

WATCH: Victoria Monét breaks down JAGUAR II track by track

Victoria Monét Explains Every Song On 'JAGUAR II' | Making The Album

Trending on PopBuzz

Drag Race UK season 5 finalists Ginger Johnson Michael Marouli Tomara Thomas

Drag Race UK's Ginger Johnson, Michael Marouli & Tomara Thomas and react to season 5's wildest moments

RuPaul's Drag Race

Taylor Swift Eras Tour rental price sparks debate amongst fans

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film rental price sparks huge fan debate

Taylor Swift

How to find my Spotify Sound Town? The Wrapped 2023 feature explained

How to find my Spotify Sound Town? The Wrapped 2023 feature explained

News

Are Taylor Swift's You're Losing Me lyrics about Joe Alwyn? The meaning explained

Are Taylor Swift's You're Losing Me lyrics about Joe Alwyn? The meaning explained

Taylor Swift

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here – Find your Top Artists and Top Songs

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is here: How to see your top songs, top artists here

News

Is Beyoncé releasing a Renaissance live album? Here's everything we know so far

Is Beyoncé releasing a Renaissance live album? Here's everything we know so far

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

When is Spotify Wrapped 2023 released?

When does Spotify Wrapped 2023 come out?

News

Is Spotify Wrapped accurate? Here's when it starts tracking and what you need to know

How accurate is Spotify Wrapped? Here's when it starts tracking and what you need to know

News

Spotify Wrapped: How to find your 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 playlists

Here's how to view your old Spotify Wrapped playlists

News

Spotify Stats: Find out your Top Artists and Top Songs of all time here

Spotify Stats: How to find your Top Artists and Top Songs of all time

News

Spotify Top Fans feature: How to find it

How to find Spotify's 'Top 1% of Fans' feature

News

Apple Music Replay 2023: How to find your most played songs stats

Apple Music Replay 2023: How to find your most played songs of the year

News

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'