Camila Cabello responds to accusations she copied Charli XCX with I Luv It

Charli XCX appears to poke fun at Camila Cabello in new video

By Sam Prance

Charli XCX appears to have poked fun at the similarities between 'I Luv It' and her song 'I Got It' online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Camila Cabello has addressed claims that she "ripped off" Charli XCX with her new song 'I Luv It' and Charli has responded.

Earlier this year (Feb 1), Camila Cabello debuted a brand new blonde look and started teasing her upcoming single 'I Luv It'. Stepping outside of her usual sound, the song appears to be heavily influenced by hyperpop and many people have drawn comparisons between the song and Charli XCX's music. In fact, some fans have even accused Camila of copying Charli.

Now, Camila has entered the chat and told people who are trying to turn this into a feud between her and Charli to "f*ck off".

READ MORE: Camila Cabello reveals why she broke up with Shawn Mendes a second time

Camila Cabello responds to accusations she copied Charli XCX with I Luv It. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Joe Maher/Getty Images

Addressing the ongoing discourse surrounding the song with Paper, Camila said: "I love Charli and I love Charli's music, so I think [comparing us is] a huge compliment. Charli loves me, so everybody can f*ck off." In the same interview, the producer behind 'I Luv It', Jasper Harris, said that they were "deeply influenced by rap" when writing the song.

As for Charli, it's unclear exactly how she feels about the comparisons. Last month (Mar 7), Charli appeared to make fun of Camila by mimicking a video of her dancing to 'I Luv It' in a car but dancing to her song 'I Got It' instead. However, Camila then retweeted Charli's video.

Charli also responded to Camila's new quotes by tweeting: "i luv it i luv it i luv it i luv it!"

i luv it i luv it i luv it i luv it! https://t.co/eOPA4yHhda — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 20, 2024

In the past Camila and Charli have actually worked together on numerous occasions. Charli co-wrote Camila's 2018 single 'Oh My God' and her smash hit Shawn Mendes collaboration 'Señorita'. They also both supported Taylor Swift on her Reputation Stadium Tour and sang 'Shake It Off' together with Taylor every night.

What do you think? Does 'I Luv It' sound like a Charli song?

Read more Camila Cabello stories here: