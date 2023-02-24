Halsey calls out G-Eazy for cheating in savage Die 4 Me lyrics

By Sam Prance

'Die 4 Me' is the original unreleased demo of Halsey's collaboration with Post Malone and Future.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Halsey has just released the 'Die 4 Me' demo and the lyrics appear to drag G-Eazy even more than the Post Malone version.

Fans of Halsey will already know that they took several shots at their ex G-Eazy on their 2019 feature on Post Malone's 'Die for Me'. In their verse, Halsey seemingly accused G-Eazy of cheating. They sang: "I went through your phone / And called the girls in your DMs". They also added: "Brought some strangers in our beds / And now you lost your right to privacy".

Now, Halsey has dropped the original version of 'Die 4 Me' she recorded and it's safe to say that she does not hold back.

READ MORE: Halsey wants Millie Bobby Brown to play them in a biopic

Halsey Die 4 Me lyrics meaning: The G-Eazy references explained. Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Alongside Halsey's now infamous 'Die for Me' verse, 'Die 4 Me' features Halsey singing Post Malone's iconic chorus, a new first verse and a new bridge. In the opening verse, Halsey sings: "I hope you think about me every time you touch it / I hope your new girl hears it and she loves it". And I oop.

However, it's the bridge where Halsey really goes off. They add: "This is the last time, I'ma do you the honor / I gave you a headline, I know I shouldn't bother / This is a lesson to take, hold someone tight and they break / Then you say it's a mistake, but you meant it anyway."

Continuing to drag her ex, Halsey sings: "Now you can blame me, tell them you made me / Ignore the shit that you did on the daily." She doesn't mention G-Eazy by name but it's pretty clear who she is singing about.

Halsey also updates the line about 'Without Me' from "I sold 15 million copies of our break-up note" to "I sold 40 million copies of our break-up note". Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Naturally, fans are living for the full version of 'Die 4 Me'. One person tweeted: "halsey changing the lyrics in die for me from “sold 15 million copies of a breakup note” to “sold 40 million copies of a breakup note” in die 4 me is SUCH a power move and g-eazy should be shaking right now."

Another person added: "so you've heard of eminem dissing mgk so bad he switched genres, what about halsey absolutely destroying g-eazy several times over that he is nowhere close to being relevant?"

Discussing the bridge, someone wrote: "if halsey ever said this about me i simply would never show my face again".

halsey changing the lyrics in die for me from “sold 15 million copies of a breakup note” to “sold 40 million copies of a breakup note” in die 4 me is SUCH a power move and g-eazy should be shaking right now — vic 🪢 (@luvwarut) February 24, 2023

so you've heard of eminem dissing mgk so bad he switched genres, what about halsey absolutely destroying g-eazy several times over that he is nowhere close to being relevant? — ✡︎jordan (@yalljordan) February 24, 2023

if halsey ever said this about me i simply would never show my face again pic.twitter.com/a6HWvyeW2B — Brian❤️‍🔥⚔️ (@wontdieforlove_) February 24, 2023

“I sold 15 Million copies of a break up note” -@halsey, Die For Me (2019)



“I sold 40 million copies of our break up note” -Halsey, #Die4Me (2023)



Today and forever, fuck you G-Eazy — ✨ (@noelleisnothere) February 24, 2023

Halsey slaying as always

Die For Me(2019) vs Die 4 Me(2023) pic.twitter.com/lhxPXjSHJ8 — PHILLY sharp enough to kiss a man 🏳️‍🌈 (@phillychilly2) February 23, 2023

“I sold forty million copies of our break-up note” — @halsey. pic.twitter.com/zixf1tp5ES — Halsey Charts (@halseydata) February 23, 2023

Has anyone checked on Gerald this morning?

Halsey - 'Die 4 Me' lyrics

INTRO

Oh yeah, oh no, oh no

I'm gon' save her tonight

But you lied, savior, but you lied

You lied to me

CHORUS

Said you'd take a bullet, told me you would die for me

I had a really bad feelin' you'd be lyin' to me

We were on the low, but you were gettin' high with me

Learned a lesson when you showed a different side, I see

Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me

But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to mе

Said you'd die for me, you'd die for mе, you'd die for me

But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me, yeah

VERSE 1

I hope you think about me every time you touch it

I hope your new girl hears it and she loves it

Devil's front door and I'm bangin' on the line

If I said I want an answer, I'd be lyin', I'd be lyin', yeah

They say what the devil can't do

He's gonna send a woman to

You seek to hide, you're dead inside, won't see me cry

CHORUS

Said you'd take a bullet, told me you would die for me

I had a really bad feelin' you'd be lyin' to me

We were on the low, but you were gettin' high with me

Learned a lesson when you showed a different side, I see

Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me

But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me

Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me

But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me, yeah

VERSE 2

Settle down, I'll spell it out, it's simple enough

I came around, I figured out I should follow my gut

I don't play anymore, I went through your phone

And called the girls in your DMs and took all them home

And I know it's been a while since the last time you heard from me

Grew into a savage, you can hear it in this verse, honey

Turns out it shows 'cause they turn out at shows

I sold forty million copies of our break-up note

Brought some strangers in our bed so now you lost your right to privacy

Spillin' all our secrets, you thought they'd probably die with me (Nope)

Know you fuckin' love it on the low

And you don't have to say I'm crazy 'cause I know, nothing's changed though

CHORUS

Said you'd take a bullet, told me you would die for me

I had a really bad feelin' you'd be lyin' to me

We were on the low, but you were gettin' high with me

Learned a lesson when you showed a different side, I see

Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me (You'd die, you'd die, you'd die)

But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me (You lied, you lied, you lied)

Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me (You'd die, you'd die, you'd die)

But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me, yeah (You lied, you lied, you lied)

BRIDGE

This is the last time, I'ma do you the honor

I gave you a headline, I know I shouldn't bother

This is a lesson to take, hold someone tight and they break

Then you say it's a mistake, but you meant it anyway

Now you can blame me, tell them you made me

Ignore the shit that you did on the daily

Think that you played me, but you can't save me

All of that shit 'bout how I'm fuckin' crazy

CHORUS

Said you'd take a bullet, told me you would die for me

I had a really bad feelin' you'd be lyin' to me

We were on the low, but you were gettin' high with me

Learned a lesson when you showed a different side, I see

Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me (You'd die, you'd die, you'd die)

But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me (You lied, you lied, you lied)

Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me (You'd die, you'd die, you'd die)

But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me, yeah (You lied, you lied, you lied)

Read more Halsey news here: