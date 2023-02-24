Halsey calls out G-Eazy for cheating in savage Die 4 Me lyrics

24 February 2023, 11:46

By Sam Prance

'Die 4 Me' is the original unreleased demo of Halsey's collaboration with Post Malone and Future.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Halsey has just released the 'Die 4 Me' demo and the lyrics appear to drag G-Eazy even more than the Post Malone version.

Fans of Halsey will already know that they took several shots at their ex G-Eazy on their 2019 feature on Post Malone's 'Die for Me'. In their verse, Halsey seemingly accused G-Eazy of cheating. They sang: "I went through your phone / And called the girls in your DMs". They also added: "Brought some strangers in our beds / And now you lost your right to privacy".

Now, Halsey has dropped the original version of 'Die 4 Me' she recorded and it's safe to say that she does not hold back.

READ MORE: Halsey wants Millie Bobby Brown to play them in a biopic

Halsey Die 4 Me lyrics meaning: The G-Eazy references explained
Halsey Die 4 Me lyrics meaning: The G-Eazy references explained. Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Alongside Halsey's now infamous 'Die for Me' verse, 'Die 4 Me' features Halsey singing Post Malone's iconic chorus, a new first verse and a new bridge. In the opening verse, Halsey sings: "I hope you think about me every time you touch it / I hope your new girl hears it and she loves it". And I oop.

However, it's the bridge where Halsey really goes off. They add: "This is the last time, I'ma do you the honor / I gave you a headline, I know I shouldn't bother / This is a lesson to take, hold someone tight and they break / Then you say it's a mistake, but you meant it anyway."

Continuing to drag her ex, Halsey sings: "Now you can blame me, tell them you made me / Ignore the shit that you did on the daily." She doesn't mention G-Eazy by name but it's pretty clear who she is singing about.

Halsey also updates the line about 'Without Me' from "I sold 15 million copies of our break-up note" to "I sold 40 million copies of our break-up note". Pretty legendary if you ask me.

Naturally, fans are living for the full version of 'Die 4 Me'. One person tweeted: "halsey changing the lyrics in die for me from “sold 15 million copies of a breakup note” to “sold 40 million copies of a breakup note” in die 4 me is SUCH a power move and g-eazy should be shaking right now."

Another person added: "so you've heard of eminem dissing mgk so bad he switched genres, what about halsey absolutely destroying g-eazy several times over that he is nowhere close to being relevant?"

Discussing the bridge, someone wrote: "if halsey ever said this about me i simply would never show my face again".

Has anyone checked on Gerald this morning?

Halsey - 'Die 4 Me' lyrics

INTRO
Oh yeah, oh no, oh no
I'm gon' save her tonight
But you lied, savior, but you lied
You lied to me

CHORUS
Said you'd take a bullet, told me you would die for me
I had a really bad feelin' you'd be lyin' to me
We were on the low, but you were gettin' high with me
Learned a lesson when you showed a different side, I see
Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to mе
Said you'd die for me, you'd die for mе, you'd die for me
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me, yeah

VERSE 1
I hope you think about me every time you touch it
I hope your new girl hears it and she loves it
Devil's front door and I'm bangin' on the line
If I said I want an answer, I'd be lyin', I'd be lyin', yeah
They say what the devil can't do
He's gonna send a woman to
You seek to hide, you're dead inside, won't see me cry

CHORUS
Said you'd take a bullet, told me you would die for me
I had a really bad feelin' you'd be lyin' to me
We were on the low, but you were gettin' high with me
Learned a lesson when you showed a different side, I see
Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me
Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me, yeah

VERSE 2
Settle down, I'll spell it out, it's simple enough
I came around, I figured out I should follow my gut
I don't play anymore, I went through your phone
And called the girls in your DMs and took all them home
And I know it's been a while since the last time you heard from me
Grew into a savage, you can hear it in this verse, honey
Turns out it shows 'cause they turn out at shows
I sold forty million copies of our break-up note
Brought some strangers in our bed so now you lost your right to privacy
Spillin' all our secrets, you thought they'd probably die with me (Nope)
Know you fuckin' love it on the low
And you don't have to say I'm crazy 'cause I know, nothing's changed though

CHORUS
Said you'd take a bullet, told me you would die for me
I had a really bad feelin' you'd be lyin' to me
We were on the low, but you were gettin' high with me
Learned a lesson when you showed a different side, I see
Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me (You'd die, you'd die, you'd die)
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me (You lied, you lied, you lied)
Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me (You'd die, you'd die, you'd die)
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me, yeah (You lied, you lied, you lied)

BRIDGE
This is the last time, I'ma do you the honor
I gave you a headline, I know I shouldn't bother
This is a lesson to take, hold someone tight and they break
Then you say it's a mistake, but you meant it anyway
Now you can blame me, tell them you made me
Ignore the shit that you did on the daily
Think that you played me, but you can't save me
All of that shit 'bout how I'm fuckin' crazy

CHORUS
Said you'd take a bullet, told me you would die for me
I had a really bad feelin' you'd be lyin' to me
We were on the low, but you were gettin' high with me
Learned a lesson when you showed a different side, I see
Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me (You'd die, you'd die, you'd die)
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me (You lied, you lied, you lied)
Said you'd die for me, you'd die for me, you'd die for me (You'd die, you'd die, you'd die)
But you lied to me, you lied to me, you lied to me, yeah (You lied, you lied, you lied)

Read more Halsey news here:

WATCH: Paul Rudd tries to name every Marvel movie in one minute

The 30 best albums of 2021

The 30 best albums of 2021

Features

PopBuzz songs of the year 2021

The 50 best songs of 2021

Features

Twenty One Pilots Halsey song rumours emotional arsonist

People think Twenty One Pilots and Halsey are releasing a collab called "Emotional Arsonist"

Twenty One Pilots

Billie Eilish Normani and Ariana Grande music videos

The best music videos of 2019 (so far)

Features

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her on The Voice

Halsey drags homophobic trolls criticising her 'Without Me' performance on The Voice

Trending on PopBuzz

How does Meredith Grey leave Grey's Anatomy?

Here's how Meredith Grey leaves Grey's Anatomy in Ellen Pompeo's last episode

Grey's Anatomy

The Last of Us fans spot editing mistake with Ellie and the horse

The Last of Us viewers spot second editing mistake with Ellie and the horse

The Last of Us

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island Winter 2023 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Poguelandia's real life filming location is in Barbados

Where is Poguelandia in real life? The Outer Banks filming location revealed

Outer Banks

Outer Banks' Denmark Tanny is based on a real person

Outer Banks: Who is Denmark Tanny? His full backstory explained

Outer Banks

Who dies in Outer Banks season 3? Does JJ die?

Who dies in Outer Banks season 3? Does JJ die?

Outer Banks