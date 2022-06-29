Halsey slams fans who walked out of their concert after they defended abortion rights

By Sam Prance

Halsey has been using their Love and Power Tour to call out the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Halsey has just clapped back at people who take issue with them speaking up about abortion rights in the most iconic way.

Fans of Halsey will likely already know that the singer has been a vocal advocate for abortion rights throughout her career. In 2017, Halsey slammed Donald Trump over his anti-abortion legislation, and they have been using the 'Nightmare' section of their Love and Power Tour to educate their fans about abortion rights and encourage us to speak out in defence of them.

Now, Halsey is calling out their fans who've been spotted walking out of their recent concerts when she brings up abortion.

Halsey slams fans who walked out of their concert when they spoke out about abortion rights. Picture: Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HH

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday (Jun 24), Halsey has added a slideshow to her tour in which she calls out the horrifying new ruling. The slides read: "On June 24th, 2022 The Supreme Court reversed nearly 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the federal constitutional right to abortion.

They then continue: "Half of the states are expected to ban abortion. Some will prosecute those who seek abortion or aid those in seeking abortion. This catastrophic attack on bodily autonomy will only encourage more dangerous legislation, impacting vulnerable communities the most."

Halsey ends the slides by writing: "Don't wait for revolutionaries to change the world. Be the revolutionaries. No one is coming to do the work for us. The work is ours and we have to do it now."

At Halsey's concert in Arizona this week (Jun 27), Halsey then said: "Here in Arizona you guys gotta promise me that you are gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives. And if you don't like it, you can go home right now. I don't care."

They added: "If you don't like it, I don't know why you would come to a Halsey concert because I've never tried to hide that this is how I feel." They then shouted, "My body!" as the crowd shouted "My choice" in response.

It turns out that some people did take issue with Halsey's comments though. A fan named Maria, tweeted: "THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE WHO JUST WALKED OUT OF THE HALSEY CONCERT AFTER NIGHTMARE WHEN SHE SPOKE ABOUT ABORTION WAS SICKENING. FIGHT FOR WHAT IS RIGHT."

Noticing the tweet, Halsey then responded: "Downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out."

We have no choice but to stan.

If you live in the US and are considering an abortion and are unsure what your rights are, visit Planned Parenthood now for more information.

