Halsey wants Millie Bobby Brown to play them in a biopic

By Sam Prance

"Millie would be so great. It's kind of uncanny how much we look alike."

Listen to this article

Halsey has opened up about who they would want to play them in a Halsey biopic and let slip that it's Millie Bobby Brown.

Ever since Stranger Things debuted, fans have said that Millie Bobby Brown looks identical to Halsey. Just like Millie on the show, Halsey is known to rock a shaved head and people immediately spotted how similar their bone structure is. Just this month, Halsey tweeted: "When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sisters in something this is getting out of hand."

Now, Halsey has confirmed that she wants Millie to play her in a biopic but worries that she's not famous enough for it.

Halsey wants Millie Bobby Brown to play them in a biopic. Picture: Leon Bennett/WireImage, Netflix

Yesterday (Jun 13), Halsey appeared on Jimmy Fallon and he asked them who should play them in a biopic. He then showed Halsey a photo of herself dressed as Eleven and said: "Here's who I think should play you." Halsey then joked that Jimmy should play them: "Millie would be great but I don't think I'm famous enough to cast Millie. You'll do it though?"

Seriously though, Halsey then added: "No. Millie would be so great. It's kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It's like, 'Oh no, we actually look like sisters.'" As it stands, Millie is yet to address the Halsey comparisons or reveal if she would want to play Halsey but we couldn't think of a better actress for the part.

When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sisters in something this is getting out of hand. — h (@halsey) June 3, 2022

In the same interview, Halsey confirmed that she met her partner, Alev Aydin, because he was working on a biopic based on her life. Halsey said: "I met him in 2017. He was hired to write a movie about me. He followed me around on tour and was interviewing me." Deadline actually confirmed in 2018 that Halsey was making a movie but it still hasn't been made.

They then added: "After a couple years of getting to know me, one day I sat down and was like, 'Hey, you know everything about me and I don't know anything about you. I'm gonna start interviewing you back.' And we found out that we had so much in common. After being friends for a long time, we fell in love." Our hearts.

Jimmy then asked Halsey what happened to the biopic and she said: "Well, there's a conflict of interest now because he's a main character."

Fingers crossed that whenever it does happen they get Millie on the phone.

What do you think? Would Millie make a good Halsey?

