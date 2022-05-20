Halsey claps back at people saying they look "too thin" and "unhealthy"

By Jazmin Duribe

"'U look sick' BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Halsey has clapped back at people making comments about their body on TikTok.

Recently, Halsey opened up about their health problems. The 'Nightmare' singer was recently diagnosed with PoTS, Sjögren's syndrome, Mast Cell Activation syndrome and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, after experiencing a decline in their health following the birth of her son Ender in July 2021.

Halsey explained: "My health has changed a lot since I got pregnant and gave birth, and I started getting really, really, really sick. I've been sick pretty much all of my adult life but it started getting really bad. I was hospitalised for anaphylaxis a few times and I had some other stuff going on."

READ MORE: Halsey shares health update and reveals PoTS and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis

Halsey claps back at people saying they look "too thin" and "unhealthy". Picture: @iamhalsey via Instagram

Halsey is currently receiving treatment for their conditions and is performing on their Love and Power Tour. But it seems people have been commenting on Halsey's appearance and how she looks "unhealthy".

In a new TikTok video captioned: "'U look sick' BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!" Halsey responded to recent comments about their body. In the clip, set to 'I Already Know' by Walworth & Howell, Halsey stares blankly into the distance while surrounded by captions.

The captions read, "Halsey u look sick," "Is she ok? Put some meat on those bones," "She's too thin," and, "Looks unhealthy."

Halsey's fans who have similar conditions then began sharing their stories and thanked her for bringing awareness to the issue. One person said: "As a fellow chronically ill person I feel this so so much." Another user commented: "From one chronically ill person to another- I’m sorry, I feel ur pain."

Here's your daily reminder to just stop commenting on other people's bodies.

Read more Halsey stories here: