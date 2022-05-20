Harry Styles fans are losing it over the wild cocaine line in his Keep Driving lyrics

20 May 2022, 14:21

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles alludes to doing cocaine and choking Olivia Wilde in his explicit Keep Driving lyrics.

Harry Styles sings about cocaine on his brand new album and fans can't get over one of the lines in his 'Keep Driving' lyrics.

Today (May 20), Harry Styles finally released his third studio album Harry's House and it's already a huge success. Not only is the album currently topping download and streaming charts globally, but it's also earned Harry the best reviews of his career. From the heartbreaking 'Matilda' to the romantic 'Late Night Talking', the album is full of standout moments.

READ MORE: Harry Styles fans think his Late Night Talking lyrics are about Olivia Wilde

No Harry's House moment is causing more conversation than the cocaine reference in his 'Keep Driving' lyrics though.

What are Harry Styles' 'Keep Driving' lyrics about?

Harry Styles fans are losing it over the wild cocaine line in his Keep Driving lyrics
Harry Styles fans are losing it over the wild cocaine line in his Keep Driving lyrics. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify, CBS

In 'Keep Driving', Harry Styles sings about finding stability and love in a relationship as the world around them is in chaos. In the bridge, Harry references events of recent years including the riots in America following the murder of George Floyd. He sings: "Tea with cyborgs / Riot, America / Science and edibles / Life hacks going viral in the bathroom."

In the second verse, Harry seemingly sings about his girlfriend Olivia Wide, by singing: "Maple syrup / Coffee, pancakes for two / Hash brown, egg yolk / I will always love you." However, things then take a much more explicit turn later on where Harry adds: "Cocaine, side boob / Choke her with a sea view."

Naturally, fans are losing it at the cocaine and choking references. One fan tweeted: "Literally how the hell did harry go from 'we’ll be a fine line we’ll be alright' to 'cocaine side boob choke her with a sea view.'" Another added: "COCAINE AND SIDE BOOBS? DID HE JUST RHYME THAT WITH SCIENCE AND EDIBLES??"

Someone else simply wrote: "So harry really enjoys cocaine."

This isn't the only time that Harry references cocaine on the album. In 'Daylight', Harry sings: "You were just doing cocaine in my kitchen / You never listen," and in 'Satellite' Harry sings: "We share the last line / Then we drink the wall till we wanna talk."

Harry is yet to discuss the line in question in 'Keep Driving' but we shall update you if he does.

Harry Styles - 'Keep Driving' lyrics

VERSE 1
Black and white film
Camera, yellow sunglasses
Ashtray, swimming pool
Hot wax, jump off the roof

CHORUS
A small concern with how the engine sounds
We held darkness and withheld clouds
I would ask, "Should we just keep driving?"

VERSE 2
Maple syrup
Coffee, pancakes for two
Hash brown, egg yolk
I will always love you

CHORUS
A small concern with how the engine sounds
We held darkness and withheld clouds
I would ask, "Should we just keep driving?"
Should we just keep driving?

BRIDGE
Passports in footwells
Kiss her and don't tells
Wine glass, puff pass
Tea with cyborgs
Riot, America
Science and edibles
Life hacks going viral in the bathroom
Cocaine, side boob
Choke her with a sea view
Toothache, bad move
Just act normal
Mocha pot, Monday
It's all good

OUTRO
Hey, you
Should we just keep driving?
Should we just keep driving?
(Ooh) Should we just keep driving?

