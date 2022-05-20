Harry Styles fans are losing it over the wild cocaine line in his Keep Driving lyrics

By Sam Prance

Harry Styles alludes to doing cocaine and choking Olivia Wilde in his explicit Keep Driving lyrics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles sings about cocaine on his brand new album and fans can't get over one of the lines in his 'Keep Driving' lyrics.

Today (May 20), Harry Styles finally released his third studio album Harry's House and it's already a huge success. Not only is the album currently topping download and streaming charts globally, but it's also earned Harry the best reviews of his career. From the heartbreaking 'Matilda' to the romantic 'Late Night Talking', the album is full of standout moments.

READ MORE: Harry Styles fans think his Late Night Talking lyrics are about Olivia Wilde

No Harry's House moment is causing more conversation than the cocaine reference in his 'Keep Driving' lyrics though.

What are Harry Styles' 'Keep Driving' lyrics about?

Harry Styles fans are losing it over the wild cocaine line in his Keep Driving lyrics. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify, CBS

In 'Keep Driving', Harry Styles sings about finding stability and love in a relationship as the world around them is in chaos. In the bridge, Harry references events of recent years including the riots in America following the murder of George Floyd. He sings: "Tea with cyborgs / Riot, America / Science and edibles / Life hacks going viral in the bathroom."

In the second verse, Harry seemingly sings about his girlfriend Olivia Wide, by singing: "Maple syrup / Coffee, pancakes for two / Hash brown, egg yolk / I will always love you." However, things then take a much more explicit turn later on where Harry adds: "Cocaine, side boob / Choke her with a sea view."

Naturally, fans are losing it at the cocaine and choking references. One fan tweeted: "Literally how the hell did harry go from 'we’ll be a fine line we’ll be alright' to 'cocaine side boob choke her with a sea view.'" Another added: "COCAINE AND SIDE BOOBS? DID HE JUST RHYME THAT WITH SCIENCE AND EDIBLES??"

Someone else simply wrote: "So harry really enjoys cocaine."

literally how the hell did harry go from “we’ll be a fine line we’ll be alright” to “cocaine side boob choke her with a sea view” — wes 🍂 (@lovesinjin) May 17, 2022

COCAINE AND SIDE BOOBS? DID HE JUST RHYME THAT WITH SCIENCE AND EDIBLES?? — rhianna 🕸HARRY'S HOUSE ?! (@flickerrlwt) May 19, 2022

Harry kinda real for openly admitting to doing cocaine — Luke Castellan #1 hater (@CanyonMoonChloe) May 20, 2022

as it was: 💘 come on harry we wanna say goodnight to you 💘



keep driving: 💀 cocaine, side boob, choke her with a sea view 💀 — fee. 9 (@LOUISTTHESTYLES) May 16, 2022

so harry really enjoys cocaine , — 🐘 (@myIoxylouto) May 20, 2022

"harry's house is going to be a cozy romantic album"



harry's house: "cocaine, side boob, choke her with a sea view" — ★ daddy su 🏠 hrts cait ?! HARRY'S HOUSE DAY (@ihrtdunkirkrry) May 16, 2022

harry went from “hash brown, egg yolk, i will always love you” to “cocaine, side boob, ch0k£ her with a sea view” in the same song. versatility — jem 🐇 (@cherrieswomen) May 19, 2022

“you were doing cocaine in the kitchen”



“cocaine, side boob”



“we share the last line”



well well well pic.twitter.com/KbqeiAdrP6 — fee. 9 (@LOUISTTHESTYLES) May 20, 2022

This isn't the only time that Harry references cocaine on the album. In 'Daylight', Harry sings: "You were just doing cocaine in my kitchen / You never listen," and in 'Satellite' Harry sings: "We share the last line / Then we drink the wall till we wanna talk."

Harry is yet to discuss the line in question in 'Keep Driving' but we shall update you if he does.

Harry Styles - 'Keep Driving' lyrics

VERSE 1

Black and white film

Camera, yellow sunglasses

Ashtray, swimming pool

Hot wax, jump off the roof

CHORUS

A small concern with how the engine sounds

We held darkness and withheld clouds

I would ask, "Should we just keep driving?"

VERSE 2

Maple syrup

Coffee, pancakes for two

Hash brown, egg yolk

I will always love you

CHORUS

A small concern with how the engine sounds

We held darkness and withheld clouds

I would ask, "Should we just keep driving?"

Should we just keep driving?

BRIDGE

Passports in footwells

Kiss her and don't tells

Wine glass, puff pass

Tea with cyborgs

Riot, America

Science and edibles

Life hacks going viral in the bathroom

Cocaine, side boob

Choke her with a sea view

Toothache, bad move

Just act normal

Mocha pot, Monday

It's all good

OUTRO

Hey, you

Should we just keep driving?

Should we just keep driving?

(Ooh) Should we just keep driving?

Read more about Harry Styles here: