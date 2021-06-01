Harry Styles has filed a trademark for his own fragrance and cosmetics line

By Jazmin Duribe

Imagine smelling exactly like Harry Styles? Dreams really do come true.

Harry Styles is reportedly launching his own cosmetics and fragrance line.

It was only a matter of time before the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer entered the beauty industry. Harry has already established himself as a fashion icon. Whether he's rocking a dress on the cover of Vogue or wearing a feather boa, Harry has a style that is uniquely his own.

According to documents obtained by US Weekly, The Policeman actor filed paperwork under his full name Harry Edward Styles to begin the "wholesale of perfume and cosmetics". The former One Direction star is listed as Director of the company, named Pleased As Holdings Limited, alongside his longtime executive assistant Emma Spring.

Harry Styles has filed a trademark for his own fragrance and cosmetics line. Picture: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images, @jennynails via Instagram

Fans also found that the new company shared the same address as Erskine Records Ltd, Harry's recording label, which The Sun reports is worth a whopping £28.79 million. Basically, that means get ready for Harry Styles perfume (FYI, apparently Harry smells like Tom Ford's Tobacco Vanille), nail polish, lip balm and more. Just take all our money, Harry!

Of course, once the news was posted by a popular Harry Styles fan account his fans went into meltdown. One tweeted: "PERFUME AND COSMETICS?? SHUT UP RN OH MY GOD IM SO EXCITED. HARRY MAKEUP LINE??? EVERYONE SCREAM AND SHOUT AND MANIFEST WITH ME OR ELSE."

Another added: "Wait for harries to sell out every single product as soon as we know which company it is." While a third said: "The only makeup and perfume i will be using now ty v much."

Harry is listed as a director under a new company, for perfume and cosmetics, as of May 25th. The company is named “PLEASED AS HOLDINGS LIMITED” as of now 👀 pic.twitter.com/m3R5w5CPfp — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) May 28, 2021

Sadly, we don't know when we'll officially be able to buy Harry Styles cosmetics but until then let's all start saving our coins.