Harry Styles’ dancer reveals major malfunction during his Grammys performance

By Katie Louise Smith

"Our turntable started spinning in reverse, backward, freaking all of us out on live television and there was nothing we could do to stop it."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's safe to say that Harry Styles was the man of the moment at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The pop superstar picked up two major awards during the ceremony; one for Best Pop Vocal Album and the other for Album of the Year.

He also performed mega hit 'As It Was' in a silver, glittery jumpsuit, and people were quick to comment on how nervous he appeared to look at the start of it. But, there might have been a specific reason for that...

According to one of Harry's dancers, there was a malfunction with the rotating stage at the top of the performance and the whole thing was thrown because they had to do it in the opposite direction of what they had rehearsed.

READ MORE: Harry Styles sparks criticism with controversial Grammys speech

Harry Styles performs at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Brandon Mathis, one of the dancers on stage with Harry during the performance, shared an Instagram Story yesterday (Feb 6) explaining what happened with the stage.

"The curtain opened and it was time to perform. Our turntable started spinning in reverse, backward, freaking all of us out on live television and there was nothing we could do to stop it," Brandon explained.

"So after a week of rehearsing this piece perfectly this way, the moment it’s time to perform, it starts going this way," he continued. "And in real-time, we have to troubleshoot and try to do a complete piece in reverse."

During the performance, the camera also caught Harry slightly tripping on the stage that was spinning the wrong way before he jumped down the sloped edge to singing in front of the band.

Despite the malfunction, Harry and his dancers managed to pull the whole thing off without people even realising it had gone wrong, and delivered a brilliant performance.

In an Instagram post sharing photos of the rehearsals and the performance, Brandon also took the time to thank his fellow dancers, artistic director Yoann Bourgeois and Harry himself.

"I am so grateful to you for your trust, your compassion, and your willingness to play and stay soft through it all," Brandon wrote to Yoann. "Even ridiculous technical difficulties that none of us could have prepared for."

Commenting on working with Harry, he added: "In this business you meet a lot of people, and more often than not you find upon meeting them that they are the exact opposite of how they portray themselves to be, Harry is not that. Not only is he an actual rockstar, he’s also a kick ass down to earth human being who truly cares about what he’s doing and who he’s doing it with, and that matters so so much."

Read more Harry Styles news here: