Harry Styles fans think Music for a Sushi Restaurant sounds exactly like the A.N.T. Farm theme song

By Sam Prance

China Anne McClain's impact!

Harry Styles fans think that his new bop 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant' sounds like the A.N.T. Farm theme song and OMFG!

Today (May 20), Harry Styles released his new album Harry's House and it starts with a bang. 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant' is a fun, electronic banger in which Harry equates making sushi to making love to someone. In the first verse, Harry sings: "Green eyes, fried rice, I could cook an egg on you," and, "You're sweet ice cream, but you could use a flake or two."

Fans have noticed that the song sounds familiar and now videos comparing it to the A.N.T. Farm theme song are going viral.

Does 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant' sample the A.N.T. Farm theme song?

Harry Styles fans think Music for a Sushi Restaurant sounds exactly like the A.N.T. Farm theme song. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, Disney Channel

Say what? Yes. Harry's latest sex anthem shares a lot in common with the theme song of one of the Disney Channel's most-loved shows. For fans of Harry who don't know, A.N.T. Farm was a hit Disney Channel series that aired between 2011 and 2014. The show followed 11-year-old musical prodigy Chyna (China Anne McClain) and her school's gifted programme.

Just like 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant', China Anne McClain's iconic 'Exceptional' starts with layered harmonised vocals and similar production. However, despite the similarities, 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant' does not sample 'Exceptional'. Harry wrote the song with his long-term collaborators Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Mitch Rowland.

Compare 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' to 'Exceptional' below.

Comparing 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant' to 'Exceptional' in a video, one fan tweeted: "A lawsuit is coming". The tweet has since been liked over 50,000 times and the video has been watched over 450,000 times. Another person wrote: "Did Harry sample the ant farm theme song for music for a sushi restaurant…or is it just me?"

Someone else also tweeted: "Can’t unhear the ant farm theme song in music for a sushi restaurant now that it was pointed out akdjsk."

As it stands, Harry and China are yet to address the comparisons. We shall update you if they do.

What do you think? Does 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant' sound like 'Exceptional'?

