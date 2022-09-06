Harry Styles fans think he didn't want to stand next to Olivia Wilde at the Don't Worry Darling premiere

By Rachel Michaella Finn

A video of Harry Styles seemingly not wanting to stand next to Olivia Wilde has gone viral.

Fans are sharing their thoughts after a video of Harry Styles seemingly not wanting to stand next to Olivia Wilde at the Don’t Worry Darling premiere has gone viral.

Don't Worry Darling finally got its premiere at the Venice Film Festival yesterday. The movie is a dystopian thriller directed by Olivia Wilde and it stars Florence Pugh alongside, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Sydney Chandler.

Amid rumours of drama on the set of the film, fans couldn’t help but notice that Harry and Olivia, who are thought to have started a romantic relationship on set, weren’t standing next to each other in any of the official photos.

In one video of the cast lining up on the red carpet, Harry is asked to move next to Olivia. However, he appears to not want to, leaving the couple spaced out in all the premiere photos.

Harry Styles fans think he didn't want to stand next to Olivia Wilde at the Don't Worry Darling premiere. Picture: Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images, Venice International Film Festival

Fans are now wondering what, if anything of course, it could all *mean*. One fan joked on Twitter: "Harry Styles Reacts To Rumors That He Hates Olivia Wilde By Creating More Rumors That He Hates Olivia Wilde".

While someone else added: “The tories have hired Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh to distract us from the energy crisis. The film is called ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. Harry said “it feels like a movie” as a hint to the public that this isn’t real. Don’t fall for it!"

Another person wrote: “NOT BOTH FLORENCE AND HARRY HUGGING EVERYONE BUT OLIVIA WILDE”.

Referring to all the drama surrounding the premiere, another person tweeted: “florence walking out 3 mins into the standing ovation, her stylist captioning her pic ‘miss flo’, harry styles having more chemistry with nick kroll than olivia, half of the cast not interacting during the red carpet??? this don’t worry darling shit just gets messier and messier”.

Harry Styles Reacts To Rumors That He Hates Olivia Wilde By Creating More Rumors That He Hates Olivia Wilde — ellie HOME 🏠 (@FAlTHNTHEFUTURE) September 5, 2022

The tories have hired Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine and Florence Pugh to distract us from the energy crisis. The film is called ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. Harry said “it feels like a movie” as a hint to the public that this isn’t real. Don’t fall for it! — Rhys James (@rhysjamesy) September 6, 2022

NOT BOTH FLORENCE AND HARRY HUGGING EVERYONE BUT OLIVIA WILDE — percy 🌊 || who the fuck is gonna stop us? (@percystardust) September 5, 2022

florence walking out 3 mins into the standing ovation, her stylist captioning her pic ‘miss flo’, harry styles having more chemistry with nick kroll than olivia, half of the cast not interacting during the red carpet??? this don’t worry darling shit just gets messier and messier — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) September 5, 2022

Despite the speculation, Olivia and Harry are very private with their relationship and haven’t made an official appearance as a couple at any event yet. In other words, it's possible that they had previously agreed not to stand with each other on the red carpet and there's nothing to read into.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harry also spoke about wanting to keep his personal life private, saying: "I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively. There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way."

"Don't Worry Darling" Red Carpet - 79th Venice International Film Festival. Picture: Getty

Aside from the rumours surrounding Olivia and Harry, the premiere was full of plenty more stand-out moments - from Florence missing the film’s press conference to Harry seeming to spit (watch the video) in the theatre.

Olivia also found herself shutting down any rumours there was some sort of drama going on behind the scenes with the cast.

Responding to a question on why Florence hadn’t made the press conference, reportedly because she was filming in Budapest, Olivia said: “Florence is a force; we are so grateful she is able to make it tonight [to the premiere] despite being in production.

"As for the endless tabloid gossip and noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel I need to contribute to it."

