Louis Tomlinson slams "childish" conspiracy theory that he dated Harry Styles

1 November 2023, 15:20

Louis Tomlinson says What a Feeling is one of his favourite One Direction songs

By Sam Prance

Louis Tomlinson appears to have once again debunked speculation that he was romantically involved with Harry Styles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Louis Tomlinson has slammed a "childish" rumour that he and Harry Styles were together when they were in One Direction.

You don't have to be a One Direction fan to know about Larry Stylinson. In the early days of 1D, fans came up with a theory that Harry and Louis had a secret relationship. Louis and Harry have since both shut down the rumours multiple times but some fans continue to believe that they dated, and Larry Stylinson has even been referenced in TV shows like Euphoria.

Now, Louis seems to have called out the speculation surrounding his sexuality and his relationship with Harry once again.

READ MORE: Harry Styles says he would 'never say never' to a One Direction reunion

Louis Tomlinson slams "childish" rumour that he and Harry Styles had a relationship
Louis Tomlinson slams "childish" rumour that he and Harry Styles had a relationship. Picture: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images, Mathew Imaging/WireImage

Yesterday (Oct 31), Louis took part in a Twitter Q&A and a fan asked him: "louis how do you make chicken parmesan?"

Now, anyone versed in Larry Stylinson lore will know that this is far from a simple question. Larries have long believed that this is the meal that Louis and Harry ate on their alleged first date but there's nothing to actually prove it.

In a viral tweet, Louis replied and used it as an opportunity to shut down the conspiracy theories surrounding him and Harry once and for all. He said: "You start by realising all these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time and energy and then just throw the chicken in the oven to be fair. Simple stuff."

Pretty legendary if you ask me!

In the past, Louis has spoken candidly about how the rumours affected his friendship with Harry. Talking to The Sun, Louis explained: "It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable."

Read more One Direction news here:

WATCH: Madison Beer breaks down Silence Between Songs track by track

Madison Beer Explains Every Song On 'Silence Between Songs' | Making The Album

Trending on PopBuzz

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes: Release date, cast, spoilers, news and trailers

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, news and trailers

The Hunger Games

Here's why some of Taylor Swift's re-recordings don't sound identical to the originals

Here's why Taylor Swift's re-recordings don’t sound identical to the original

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo fans think Rachel Zegler just confirmed she's on the new Hunger Games soundtrack

Olivia Rodrigo appears to tease snippet of new Hunger Games soundtrack single

Olivia Rodrigo

Ghostface mask trend goes viral on TikTok thanks to BookTok

TikTok Ghostface mask trend explained: The spicy BookTok trend meaning

Viral

When is Spotify Wrapped 2023 released?

When does Spotify Wrapped 2023 come out?

News

Taylor Swift song sorter: How to rank your favourite songs in order

Here's how to use the Taylor Swift song sorter to rank your favourite songs

Taylor Swift

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

All the Harry Styles references in Taylor Swift's Is It Over Now? lyrics

All the Harry Styles references in Taylor Swift's Is It Over Now? lyrics

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Eras Tour outfit ideas: 163 ideas for your Eras Tour look

163 Eras Tour outfit ideas for your Taylor Swift concert

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie streaming date: Will it be on Netflix?

Will Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie be on streaming? Here's everything we know so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All 45 songs played by Taylor revealed

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Eras Tour friendship bracelet ideas – Single, duo and group ideas

335 friendship bracelet ideas for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'