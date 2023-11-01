Louis Tomlinson slams "childish" conspiracy theory that he dated Harry Styles

Louis Tomlinson says What a Feeling is one of his favourite One Direction songs

By Sam Prance

Louis Tomlinson appears to have once again debunked speculation that he was romantically involved with Harry Styles.

Louis Tomlinson has slammed a "childish" rumour that he and Harry Styles were together when they were in One Direction.

You don't have to be a One Direction fan to know about Larry Stylinson. In the early days of 1D, fans came up with a theory that Harry and Louis had a secret relationship. Louis and Harry have since both shut down the rumours multiple times but some fans continue to believe that they dated, and Larry Stylinson has even been referenced in TV shows like Euphoria.

Now, Louis seems to have called out the speculation surrounding his sexuality and his relationship with Harry once again.

Louis Tomlinson slams "childish" rumour that he and Harry Styles had a relationship. Picture: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images, Mathew Imaging/WireImage

Yesterday (Oct 31), Louis took part in a Twitter Q&A and a fan asked him: "louis how do you make chicken parmesan?"

Now, anyone versed in Larry Stylinson lore will know that this is far from a simple question. Larries have long believed that this is the meal that Louis and Harry ate on their alleged first date but there's nothing to actually prove it.

In a viral tweet, Louis replied and used it as an opportunity to shut down the conspiracy theories surrounding him and Harry once and for all. He said: "You start by realising all these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time and energy and then just throw the chicken in the oven to be fair. Simple stuff."

You start by realising all these ridiculous childish theories and conspiracies are wasted time and energy and then just throw the chicken in the oven to be fair. Simple stuff — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 31, 2023

In the past, Louis has spoken candidly about how the rumours affected his friendship with Harry. Talking to The Sun, Louis explained: "It created this atmosphere between the two of us where everyone was looking into everything we did. It took away the vibe you get off anyone. It made everything, I think on both fences, a little bit more unapproachable."

