Noah Cyrus likes Liam Hemsworth thirst trap amid alleged Miley Cyrus fallout

8 April 2024, 12:23

Noah Cyrus sings adorable duet with Billy Ray Cyrus

By Sam Prance

Noah Cyrus has since appeared to respond to fans criticising her for liking the post.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Noah Cyrus has just liked a thirst trap of Miley Cyrus' ex husband Liam Hemsworth on Instagram amid rumours of a fallout with her sister.

On Saturday, Liam took to social media to thank fans for watching his brand new film Land of Bad. To celebrate, he shared a beefed up photo of him training in the gym in a vest and it wasn't long before people noticed that his ex-wife's sister Noah had liked the post.

Noah's like immediately went viral with people divided on whether or not it was appropriate for her to like the post.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus fans think she dissed Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus in her Grammys speech

Noah Cyrus likes Liam Hemsworth thirst trap amid alleged Miley Cyrus fallout
Noah Cyrus likes Liam Hemsworth thirst trap amid alleged Miley Cyrus fallout. Picture: Francois Durand/Getty Images, @liamhemsworth via Instagram

Some accused Noah of being disrespectful to Miley. One person tweeted: "i hate family that do sneaky and weird s--- like this, even if we have beef, keep that s--- between us."

Others defended Noah by suggesting that there was nothing weird about her liking the post. Someone wrote: "Liam was like her brother for over 10 years."

Shortly after Noah's like went viral, she took to stories to write "who gives a f---".

For anyone who doesn't know, fans are convinced that Noah and Miley have not been on good terms for a while now. Back in 2023, Miley's mother Tish Cyrus got married to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. Miley went to the wedding with her siblings Trace and Brandi but Noah and Braison skipped the wedding.

At the time, Noah and Braison posted Instagram stories of them hanging out while the wedding was happening. Noah even said that Braison "flew out" especially to see her and wore Billy Ray Cyrus merch in her posts.Fans believed the Instagram stories were a dig towards Tish and Dominic

Noah has since written shady comments that appear to be directed at Miley on TikTok.

Fast forward to this year and Miley pointedly did not thank Noah or Billy Ray Cyrus during her Grammys acceptance speech for Record of the Year. After thanking her mother Tish and her older sister Brandi, Miley said: "Anyone else?...I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

She later took to Instagram to thank Tish and Brandi and once again did not mention Noah or Billy Ray.

As it stands, Miley has not commented on the alleged drama or Noah's recent Instagram like.

Read more Miley Cyrus news below:

WATCH: Mckenna Grace On Taylor Swift Biopic And 'Tangled' Dream Role

Mckenna Grace On Taylor Swift Biopic And 'Tangled' Dream Role

Trending on PopBuzz

JoJo Siwa says she's creating a new genre called "gay pop" with her song Karma

JoJo Siwa says she's creating a new genre called "gay pop" with her song Karma

News

Aimee Lou Wood and Nicola Coughlan interview each other

Aimee Lou Wood teases The White Lotus season 3 character details with Nicola Coughlan | PopBuzz Meets

News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour setlist 2024: All 45 songs played by Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

JoJo Siwa responds to intense backlash over her new 'adult' era

JoJo Siwa defends her new 'adult era' after intense criticism

Celeb

Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace wants to play Rapunzel in a live-action Tangled movie | PopBuzz Meets

News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Billie Eilish responds to backlash over her comments about artists releasing too many vinyl variants

Billie Eilish responds to backlash after criticising artists who release multiple vinyl variants

Billie Eilish

Beyoncé's 16 Carriages lyrics: The meaning and career references explained

The personal meaning behind Beyoncé's 16 Carriages lyrics explained

Beyonce

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and Sphere rumours

Beyonce

Is Taylor Swift on Beyoncé's Bodyguard? The background vocals theory explained

Is Taylor Swift on Beyoncé's Bodyguard? The background vocals theory explained

Beyonce

The powerful meaning behind Beyoncé's Blackbird cover explained

The powerful meaning behind Beyoncé's Blackbird cover explained

Beyonce

Beyoncé Jolene lyrics: The meaning behind her Dolly Parton cover explained

The savage meaning behind Beyoncé's rewritten Jolene lyrics explained

Beyonce

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Percy Jackson Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Percy Jackson Quiz'

Victoria Monét explains every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

Victoria Monét breaks down every song on JAGUAR II | Making The Album

News

One Day's Leo Woodall & Ambika Mod interview each other

Dakota Johnson takes on a chaotic mystery interview