Noah Cyrus likes Liam Hemsworth thirst trap amid alleged Miley Cyrus fallout

By Sam Prance

Noah Cyrus has since appeared to respond to fans criticising her for liking the post.

Noah Cyrus has just liked a thirst trap of Miley Cyrus' ex husband Liam Hemsworth on Instagram amid rumours of a fallout with her sister.

On Saturday, Liam took to social media to thank fans for watching his brand new film Land of Bad. To celebrate, he shared a beefed up photo of him training in the gym in a vest and it wasn't long before people noticed that his ex-wife's sister Noah had liked the post.

Noah's like immediately went viral with people divided on whether or not it was appropriate for her to like the post.

Noah Cyrus likes Liam Hemsworth thirst trap amid alleged Miley Cyrus fallout. Picture: Francois Durand/Getty Images, @liamhemsworth via Instagram

Some accused Noah of being disrespectful to Miley. One person tweeted: "i hate family that do sneaky and weird s--- like this, even if we have beef, keep that s--- between us."

Others defended Noah by suggesting that there was nothing weird about her liking the post. Someone wrote: "Liam was like her brother for over 10 years."

Shortly after Noah's like went viral, she took to stories to write "who gives a f---".

i hate family that do sneaky and weird shit like this, even if we have beef, keep that shit between us https://t.co/YbWwITdzQN — spicebae (@spicebae_) April 6, 2024

You all don't understand that Noah Cyrus was 8 years old when Liam Hemsworth came into her family's life, a little girl. Liam was like his brother for over 10 years, literally Miley's entire family followed Liam on Instagram until Flowers was released. it's just a like LOL 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/AVlCWBeOiX pic.twitter.com/tJ89XTadm3 — Explico Tweets de Miley (@explica_Miley) April 7, 2024

“Who gives a fuuuckkkk” - Noah Cyrus responds to purposely liking Liam Hemsworth’s ig picture. pic.twitter.com/d7PfGH5oCd — Jayla (@themcscoop) April 7, 2024

For anyone who doesn't know, fans are convinced that Noah and Miley have not been on good terms for a while now. Back in 2023, Miley's mother Tish Cyrus got married to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. Miley went to the wedding with her siblings Trace and Brandi but Noah and Braison skipped the wedding.

At the time, Noah and Braison posted Instagram stories of them hanging out while the wedding was happening. Noah even said that Braison "flew out" especially to see her and wore Billy Ray Cyrus merch in her posts.Fans believed the Instagram stories were a dig towards Tish and Dominic

Noah has since written shady comments that appear to be directed at Miley on TikTok.

Noah Cyrus comments under TikTok of her sister Miley Cyrus interview about growing up with a famous sister.



“The disrespect in this video...” pic.twitter.com/B19b1eVMfG — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) October 11, 2023

Fast forward to this year and Miley pointedly did not thank Noah or Billy Ray Cyrus during her Grammys acceptance speech for Record of the Year. After thanking her mother Tish and her older sister Brandi, Miley said: "Anyone else?...I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

She later took to Instagram to thank Tish and Brandi and once again did not mention Noah or Billy Ray.

As it stands, Miley has not commented on the alleged drama or Noah's recent Instagram like.

