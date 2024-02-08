Miley Cyrus' mum Tish Cyrus explains why she actually divorced Billy Ray Cyrus

Watch the trailer for Tish Cyrus on Call Her Daddy

By Sam Prance

Tish Cyrus has opened up about the breakdown of her marriage in a new Call Her Daddy interview.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tish Cyrus has revealed why she divorced Billy Ray Cyrus following rumours that Miley Cyrus has fallen out with her father.

Miley Cyrus fans will already know that there currently appears to be a divide in the Cyrus family. In 2022, Tish Cyrus filed for a divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. She then married Prison Break star Dominic Purcell in 2023. Miley went to the wedding with her older siblings Trace and Brandi. However, her younger siblings Noah and Braison chose not to attend the ceremony.

On top of that, Miley recently omitted Noah, Braison and Billy Ray from her acceptance speech for Record of the Year at the 2024 Grammys. Miley thanked both her mother and Brandi who attended the event with her, as well as her boyfriend, Max Morando. She then said: "Anyone else? I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

Now, Tish has opened up about her divorce from Billy Ray and what actually led to their breakdown of their marriage.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus fans think she dissed Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus in her Grammys speech

Miley Cyrus' mum Tish Cyrus explains why she actually divorced Billy Ray Cyrus. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Spotify

Discussing her divorce on Call Her Daddy, Tish explained that she and Billy Ray lived in different states during the pandemic. She said: "During that period, I took a really good, hard look at my life. What was I gonna do? Because it had not been in a good place for a long time. I think I did stay so long out of fear of being alone. Like I had met him when I was 23, 24."

Tish then added: "Being alone and all of a sudden, having the weight of my world off my shoulders, in some ways, I was able to just breathe and smoke pot in the garden and go skinny-dipping in my pool. That's what I did during Covid."

However, Tish then lost her mother. She said: "My two biggest fears in my life were being alone and my mum passing away. I just remember calling Doctor Amen and going: ‘put me in a mental hospital'. I could not eat, sleep or stop crying. I literally weighed like 130bs."

Explaining her reluctance to get a divorce, she added: "I just never wanted to get a divorce. My mum and dad met on a Monday and married on a Friday. They were married for thirty years until my dad passed away."

Continuing, she said: "We get hung up on what we want it to be. I'm looking at it like: ‘I just want us to keep our family together’ like it looked perfect but it was really frigging hard."

As for why the marriage ended, Tish said: "When it fell apart, I stopped changing myself. I literally made the decision moving on with my life, it worked out for the best. I'll never put up with disrespect. I didn't even know until I had a new relationship, how much disrespect there was in my marriage before, on both our parts."

Tish didn't touch on her current relationship with Noah and Braison. However, she did say that she stayed with Billy Ray for a long time because she didn't want to break their family unit. She said: "I really didn't want Noah to still be young, but looking back on it, it would have been much better for her had I left."

Billy Ray originally filed for divorce from Tish in 2010 and Tish filed for divorce in 2013. However, both times the couple decided to stay together before officially divorcing in 2022.

Read more Miley Cyrus news: