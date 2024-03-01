Miley Cyrus shuts down claims she copied Måneskin with her new song Doctor (Work It Out)

By Sam Prance

People have compared Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams' 'Doctor (Work It Out)' to Måneskin's 'I Wanna Be Your Slave'.

Miley Cyrus has officially shut down accusations that she copied Måneskin with her brand new single 'Doctor (Work It Out)'.

Miley Cyrus is back with another banger. Fresh off of stealing the show at the Grammys in February and winning two awards for 'Flowers', Miley has teamed up with Pharrell Williams for the first time since 'Come Get It Bae' in 2014. 'Doctor (Work It Out)' is a flirtatious anthem in which Miley assures a lover that she can be their "midnight medication" for the night.

The song has been compared to Måneskin's 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' but Miley has proved that she didn't copy their song.

Miley Cyrus shuts down claims she copied Måneskin with her new song Doctor (Work It Out). Picture: Columbia Records, RCA

Shortly after Miley began teasing 'Doctor (Work It Out)' on social media, people noticed similarities between the single and Måneskin's 2021 hit song 'I Wanna Be Your Slave'. While the two songs are different, there are some similarities between their choruses.

This led some fans to petition for Miley to collaborate with the Italian band. However, others began accusing Miley and Pharrell of ripping off Måneskin with their song.

One person tweeted: "All I can hear is “I Wanna Be Your Slave” by Maneskin."

Another wrote: "Love Miley but this sounds like that one Maneskin song."

Pharrell Williams & Miley Cyrus - Doctor (Work It Out)

Måneskin - I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE (Official Video)

Miley has now confirmed in an interview with Zane Lowe that she actually first recorded 'Doctor (Work It Out)' back in 2012. It was originally meant for her album Bangerz but she decided not to release it at the time. A demo of the song also leaked online in 2017. In other words, Miley and Pharrell couldn't have copied Måneskin with the single.

Speaking to Zane Lowe about why they decided to put 'Doctor (Work It Out)' out now, Miley said: "We just believe so much in timing and in everything happening when it's supposed to. And around the Grammys, Pharrell and I were talking about putting the song out, and it just felt like it was so serendipitous."

She added: "Sometimes things in our past make more sense in our present than they ever did then. [So] this song, I think the nature, the celebration, the feeling, the joy, the dancing, the letting go, it's what this song really always needed."

So, there we have it! No copying here. Now, someone do a mashup!

