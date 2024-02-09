Miley Cyrus predicted her Grammy win almost 15 years ago on Hannah Montana

By Sam Prance

Sweet niblets! Hannah Montana saw into the future!

Is Hannah Montana a prophet? Miley Cyrus fans have just clocked that she predicted her Grammy win 14 years ago on TV.

There's no denying that this year's Grammys ceremony was all about Miley Cyrus. From her showstopping performance of her Number 1 single 'Flowers', to her hilarious and moving speeches throughout the night, all eyes were on Miley.

Best of all, 2024 marked the first time that Miley ever won a Grammy award (it's about time!) and she actually received two prizes at the event. As well as Best Pop Solo Performance, Miley won Record of the Year for 'Flowers'.

So far so normal but it turns out that Miley actually foresaw that she would win that exact prize in an episode of Hannah Montana in 2010.

Miley Cyrus predicted her Grammy win almost 15 years ago on Hannah Montana. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Disney Channel

Shortly after Miley's Grammy win, a video began to circulate online from an old episode of Hannah Montana. The clip is from an episode in season 4 called 'Hannah’s Gonna Get This' and it first aired in October 2010, nearly 14 years ago.

In the clip, Miley is working through an intense bout of writer's block while on a deadline for her album. When her best friend Lilly, played by Emily Osment, comes in to check on her progress, she realises Miley has spent hours drafting a hypothetical Grammys acceptance speech instead of a song.

Lilly then takes Miley’s pad and recites some of Miley’s speech. She says: “Thank you Grammy voters. Record of the Year, I can't believe it, I had nothing prepared.”

Miley then responds: “Oh yeah, and I can cry like that. Watch. ‘Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, I can’t believe I'm even in the same category as you”.

The clip has now been viewed over 4.6 million times on X/Twitter alone.

this hannah montana clip finally became relevant pic.twitter.com/46eifJdTvR — popculture (@notgwendalupe) February 5, 2024

The fact that Miley actually won the Record of the Year prize… and Beyoncé was in the room too? That’s some spooky shit!

Miley may not have been up against Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, but she did beat out Taylor Swift, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Victoria Monét, Boygenius and Jon Batiste to win the award.

Miley's Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment has also since reacted to the clip in an interview with Entertainment Tonight saying: "The amount of people that have sent me that! That's amazing."

Is Hannah Montana the new Simpsons? What else do you think Hannah predicted that might come true?

