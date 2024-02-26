Fans defend Olivia Rodrigo after she bought cigarettes and alcohol for her 21st birthday

26 February 2024

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated turning 21 by purchasing a pack of cigarettes and a six pack of beer.

Criticising Olivia Rodrigo for revealing that she bought cigarettes and a six pack of beer when she turned 21? I don't think!

On Friday (Feb 23), Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her highly anticipated Guts World Tour to rave reviews. The show is Olivia's first arena spectacular and Variety have called it the "best rock tour" of the year so far. From the outfits to the vocals, it's a must-see event. Not to mention, the setlist is jam-packed with all of Olivia's biggest hits and one fan-favourite unreleased song.

However, amid all the praise, one moment sparked some controversy and now Olivia's fans are rushing to her defence.

Olivia Rodrigo fans defend her following outrage to her buying cigarettes and alcohol
Ahead of performing 'Teenage Dream' on the piano, Olivia opened up about how she celebrated her 21st birthday.

Olivia told the crowd: "I don’t know if you guys know this, but I just turned 21. I’m really fucking excited about it - big birthday. I went to the gas station the other day and bought a pack of cigarettes and a six-pack of beer."

She then added: "I promise I didn’t consume it, but I just bought it because I fucking could."

Olivia also released a Guts shot glass as merch to celebrate her 21st birthday.

While many people related to Olivia's comments, other people started accusing her of encouraging her young fans to drink and smoke. One person tweeted: "Maybe don’t tell that to a bunch of kids".

It also sparked a wave of fans jokingly joining in on the outrage. One person tweeted: "promoting drinking and smoking to a primarily underage audience? i stan her but this isn't okay."

As a result, people are now speaking out in support of Olivia. One fan wrote: "So people are mad at the 21 year old for acting like a 21 year old…. got it".

Someone also joked: "ppl acting like she wrote and produced euphoria and showed it at recess to at risk youth."

It should go without saying that there is nothing wrong with Olivia buying alcohol and cigarettes.

Olivia ended her speech saying: "Anyway, all this to say that I think growing up isn’t so scary after all and life just kind of gets better at the end."

Pretty good advice if you ask me!

