Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour: Ticket prices and how to get cheap Silver Star tickets

By Sam Prance

Here's everything we know about how much Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Tour tickets will cost.

All American Bitches assemble! Olivia Rodrigo's Guts Tour is officially happening...but how much do Guts Tour tickets cost?

Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour looks set to be the must-attend event of 2024. After touring theatres with her debut album Sour in 2022, Olivia is going all out with Guts and doing her first arena tour. With a total of 57 dates in North America and Europe, the Guts World Tour will be Olivia's biggest tour to date and demand is so high that there isn't a general sale.

To have a chance of getting tickets you have to register for a presale code or the registered sale via her website. Are tickets expensive though? Well, Olivia has announced that she will be offering cheaper Silver Star tickets. Here's everything we know so far about Olivia's Guts Tour ticket prices and how you can get your hands on her Silver Star tickets.

How much do Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour tickets cost?

Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour: Ticket prices and how to get cheap Silver Star tickets. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic, Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)

According to LiveNation, standard tickets to the Guts World Tour will cost between $49.50 and $199.50 depending on where you choose to sit or stand. It's worth noting that there will also be additional taxes and fees for each purchase. As well as standard tickets, Olivia is offering a VIP package that gives fans early access to the venue.

Olivia will also be selling $20 Silver Star tickets for every concert of the tour at a later date. A press release for the tour says: "Olivia is launching this program to make it as easy and affordable as possible for her fans to make it out to her shows."

Silver Star tickets can only be purchased in pairs and seats will only be revealed when fans collect them from the venue.

We'll let you know as soon as Olivia reveals when her Silver Star tickets go on sale.

Elsewhere, Olivia will be launching a Fund 4 Good alongside the tour. The official tour press release says: "This is a global initiative committed to building an equitable and just future for all women and girls through direct support of community-based non-profits that champion girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence."

A portion of each Guts World Tour ticket sale will go towards the Fund 4 Good.

