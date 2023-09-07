Olivia Rodrigo explains powerful meaning behind her All American Bitch lyrics
7 September 2023, 16:04 | Updated: 7 September 2023, 18:32
Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets
Olivia Rodrigo says that 'All American Bitch' is her favourite song on Guts.
Listen to this article
Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about the meaning behind her 'All American Bitch' lyrics and what inspired her to write them.
Ahead of the release of Guts, Olivia Rodrigo revealed that 'All American Bitch' is her favourite song on the album. Speaking to PopBuzz, she said: "That was the song that we made it and we were like, 'Oh, ok, maybe this is what the record is'. It's something that I've been trying to say lyrically for a while and I think I got it in this one. So, yeah, I'm really proud of it."
READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo says she now 'warns' her song subjects after Drivers License drama
Now, 'All American Bitch' is finally out and Olivia has revealed that it's about to pressure to be a perfect all-American girl.
What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'All American Bitch' lyrics about?
In the chorus of 'All American Bitch', Olivia shouts: 'I forgive and I forget / I know my age and I act like it / Got what you can't resist / I'm a perfect all-American bitch'. If it wasn't clear that she's being sarcastic, she adds: "I know my place, I know my place and this is it / I don't get angry when I'm pissed / I'm the eternal optimist / I scream inside to deal with it."
Discussing the song with The Guardian, Olivia said: "I’ve experienced a lot of emotional turmoil over having all these feelings of rage and dissatisfaction that I felt like I couldn’t express, especially in my job. I’ve always felt like: you can never admit it, be so grateful all the time, so many people want this position. And that causes a lot of repressed feelings."
Olivia continued: 'I’ve always struggled with wanting to be this perfect American girl and the reality of not feeling like that all the time.'
In a separate interview with The New York Times, Olivia said: "For me, that’s what music is, it’s expressing those feelings that are really hard to externalize, or that you feel aren’t societally acceptable to externalise. Especially as a girl."
Olivia Rodrigo - 'All American Bitch' lyrics
VERSE 1
I am light as a feather, I'm as stiff as a board
I pay attention to things that most people ignore
And I'm alright with the movies that make jokes 'bout senseless cruelty
That's for sure
And I am built like a mother and a total machine, I feel for your every little issue
I know just what you mean and I make light of the darkness
I've got sun in my motherfucking pocket, best believe
Yeah, you know me
CHORUS
I forgive and I forget
I know my age and I act like it
Got what you can't resist
I'm a perfect all-American
VERSE 2
I am light as a feather, I'm as fresh as the air
Coca-Cola bottles that I only use to curl my hair
I got class and integrity just like a goddamn Kennedy, I swear
With love to spare
CHORUS
I forgive and I forget
I know my age and I act like it
Got what you can't resist
I'm a perfect all-American bitch
BRIDGE
With perfect all-American lips
And perfect all-American hips
I know my place, I know my place and this is it
I don't get angry when I'm pissed
I'm the eternal optimist
I scream inside to deal with it
Like, "Ah," like, "Ah" (Let's fucking go) OUTRO
All the time, I'm grateful all the time
I'm sexy and I'm kind
I'm pretty when I cry
Oh, all the time, I'm grateful all the time (Fucking time)
I'm sexy and I'm kind
I'm pretty when I cry
Read more Olivia Rodrigo news stories here:
- Olivia Rodrigo says she dated people she "shouldn't have" after Sour came out
- Olivia Rodrigo explains the hilarious meaning behind her Bad Idea Right lyrics
- Olivia Rodrigo reveals she almost scrapped 'Deja Vu' to avoid more "love triangle" drama
- Olivia Rodrigo says artists she once admired have treated her like mean girls
- Olivia Rodrigo reveals why she named her new album Guts
WATCH: Peach PRC paints a self-portrait and teases Paris Hilton collaboration
Peach PRC Paints A Self-Portrait And Answers Questions About Her Life | Portrait Mode