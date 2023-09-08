Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything we know so far

By Sam Prance

Is Olivia Rodrigo doing a GUTS tour? How much are tickets and is there a presale code? Here's everything we know so far.

The wait is over! Olivia Rodrigo has finally released her sophomore album Guts...but will she be going on a Guts World Tour?

You don't have to be a hardcore Livie to know that Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest artists in the entire world. In fact, she is so popular that thousands of fans were left disappointed when they couldn't get tickets to see her on her sold-out Sour Tour in 2022. Olivia decided to perform in theatres instead of arenas as it was her first time headlining her own tour.

With a critically acclaimed new album now out in the world, all eyes are on Olivia as to when she will be doing a Guts tour. She's even begun dropping easter eggs that an announcement is coming soon. With that in mind, here's what we know about Olivia's Guts Tour so far including ticket information, prices, presale codes, dates and more.

Is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour in 2023?

Olivia Rodrigo Guts Tour: Tickets, prices, presale, dates, setlist and everything we know so far. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM, Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Will there be a Guts tour?

Olivia is yet to make any official Guts tour announcements. However, eagle-eyed fans have spotted that there's a Guts World Tour easter egg in her 'Making the Bed' lyric video. On the side of the video is a ticket which reads: 'Olivia Rodrigo presents: Guts World Tour'. It's also written that the ticket is for a concert in Palm Springs, California.

Discussing touring in an Apple interview with Zane Lowe, Olivia said that she became a much more confident performer on the Sour Tour. She said: "I think going on tour and night after night being surrounded by so much positive, good energy. I think I'm definitely more comfortable on stage now than I was a year ago."

As for a Guts tour, Olivia confirmed that it is in the works. She said: "Working on it. I'm getting there. It's gonna be fun."

Olivia Rodrigo teases Guts tour in Making the Bed lyric video. Picture: Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo Guts tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Until Olivia Rodrigo announces a Guts tour, there won't be any presale information. However, most major artists use similar presale formats. If Olivia follows in the footsteps of artists like Beyoncé and Harry Styles, she will likely have a Citi Verified Fan Presale in the US and an O2 Priority Presale in the UK. There may also be LiveNation and fan presales.

Make sure you're signed up to Olivia's mailing list via her website to get all the information as and when she reveals it. All you have do is enter your name and email address and sign up to Olivia's newsletter.

Olivia Rodrigo Guts tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets to Olivia's tour be?

Again, there's no information just yet on how much tickets to Olivia's next tour will cost. It all depends on what venues she performs in. Tickets for her previous Sour Tour cost between $65 and $550 in the US based on where you sat. Meanwhile, tickets cost upwards of £45 in the UK.

As always, resale prices are almost always higher so we advise you to purchase tickets directly from Ticketmaster or the venues where possible.

Is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour? Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Guts Tour dates: When is Olivia Rodrigo going on tour in 2023?

There is currently no information on when Olivia Rodrigo intends to go on tour. However, based on a rehearsal video of 'All American Bitch' that Olivia posted to YouTube, it looks like rehearsals could already be underway. If Olivia is performing in arenas this tour, she could theoretically start the tour in mere months. It all depends on what the Guts promo plan is.

Bookmark this page and we'll update you with more info as soon as it's announced.

Olivia Rodrigo Guts tour locations: What cities will Olivia Rodrigo play in?

Olivia hasn't confirmed any cities for the Guts World Tour at the moment. That being said, the Guts World Tour easter egg in her 'Making the Bed' lyric video suggests that Olivia will be taking this tour all around the world. So expect to see Olivia in the US, UK and Europe and possibly South America, Asia and Australia too.

Due to demand and Olivia now being much more confident on stage, it seems likely that the Guts tour will be an arena tour.

Olivia Rodrigo - all-american bitch (live from rehearsal)

Olivia Rodrigo Guts tour setlist: What songs will she play?

There's no word yet on the Guts tour setlist but we imagine that the setlist will feature songs from Guts alongside hits from Sour ('Drivers License', 'Deja Vu', 'Good 4 U', 'Traitor', 'Brutal'). She may even perform every song from Guts.

It's also possible that Olivia will include a couple of covers on the setlist like she did on the Sour tour. We'll let you know when we know more.

