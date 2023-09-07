Olivia Rodrigo reveals heartbreaking meaning behind her Making the Bed lyrics

By Sam Prance

Olivia Rodrigo says 'Making the Bed' was the hardest song to write on Guts.

Olivia Rodrigo's new album Guts is finally here and people are sobbing over the meaning behind her 'Making the Bed' lyrics.

Olivia Rodrigo is no stranger to moving fans to tears with her music. Her debut single 'Drivers License' captured the world's attention in 2021 with how effectively it conveyed what it's like to feel heartbroken. Olivia explored those feelings further on her debut album Sour with songs like 'Traitor' and 'Enough for You'. The album became an instant global phenomenon.

Now, Olivia is exploring other complex emotions on her sophomore album Guts and 'Making the Bed' is arguably her most arresting song to date. What does the song mean though? Here's what Olivia has said about her 'Making the Bed' lyrics.

What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Making the Bed' lyrics about?

Olivia Rodrigo reveals heartbreaking meaning behind her Making the Bed lyrics. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, PopBuzz

'Making the Bed' is about feeling disillusioned with fame and struggling to find real friends. In the chorus, Olivia sings: 'Well, sometimes I feel like I don't wanna be where I am / Gettin' drunk at a club with my fair weather friends / Push away all the people who know me the best / But it's me who's been makin' the bed / I'm so tired of bein' the girl that I am.'

Discussing what experiences inspired her to write the song, Olivia told The Guardian: "I was 19 and had all this zest for life but also was in this industry for the first time, and that can be kind of alluring: 'Ooh, there’s all these exciting people and exciting things, all these fancy, shiny new toys.'"

She added: "It’s a strange thing when you become successful and get noticed for songs that are super raw and intimate, so on a certain level you feel like people really know you - and they do, but not in the way that your friends or family would know you. It’s a little bit of a tricky situation."

In a German interview, Olivia also said that it was the most "difficult" song to write on the album. She said: "It's sort of an interesting concept, something that I've never talked about before."

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Making the Bed' lyrics

VERSE 1

Want it, so I got it, I did it, so it's done

Another thing I ruined, I used to do for fun

Another piece of plastic I could just throw away

Another conversation with nothing good to say

I thought it, so I said it, took it 'cause I can

Another day pretendin' I'm older than I am Another perfect moment that doesn't feel like mine

Another thing I forced to be a sign

CHORUS

Well, sometimes I feel like I don't wanna be where I am

Gettin' drunk at a club with my fair weather friends

Push away all the people who know me the best

But it's me who's been makin' the bed

I'm so tired of bein' the girl that I am

Every good thing has turned into something I dread

And I'm playin' the victim so well in my head

But it's me who's been makin' the bed

Me who's been makin' the bed

Pull the sheets over my head

Makin' the bed

VERSE 2

And every night, I wake up from this one recurrin' dream

Where I'm drivin' through the city and the brakes go out on me

And I can't stop at the red light, I can't swerve off the road

I read somewhere it's 'cause my life feels so out of control

And I tell someone I love them just as a distraction

They tell me that they love me like I'm some tourist attraction

They're changin' my machinery and I just let it happen

I got the things I wanted, it's just not what I imagined

CHORUS

Well, sometimes I feel like I don't wanna be where I am

Gettin' drunk at a club with my fair weather friends

Push away all the people who know me the best

But it's me who's been makin' the bed

I'm so tired of bein' the girl that I am

Every good thing has turned into something I dread

And I'm playin' the victim so well in my head

But it's me who's been makin' the bed

Me who's been makin' the bed

Pull the sheets over my head

Makin' the bed

OUTRO

Sometimes I feel like I don't wanna be where I am

Countin' all of the beautiful things I regret

But it's me who's been makin' the bed

Me who's been makin' the bed

Pull the sheets over my head

Makin' the bed, oh-oh

