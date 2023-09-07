Olivia Rodrigo drags an ex in hilariously relatable Get Him Back! lyrics

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Here's what Olivia Rodrigo has said about the meaning behind her 'Get Him Back!' lyrics

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olivia Rodrigo is back with another banger and fans are losing it over the way she drags her ex on her 'Get Him Back!' lyrics.

Olivia Rodrigo has a knack for writing incredibly biting lyrics about those who have wronged her. On 'Good 4 U', Olivia sang: 'I guess that therapist I found for you, she really helped / Now you can be a better man for your brand new girl'. Addressing another ex on her 2023 single 'Vampire', Olivia sang: 'You can't love anyone 'cause that would mean you had a heart.'

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo reveals heartbreaking meaning behind her Making the Bed lyrics

However, on her new album Guts, Olivia also analyses her own flaws. In 'Get Him Back!', Olivia sings about how wrong it is that she wants to get back with an ex while also making clear how she wants to get him back and get revenge on him. A double entendre for the ages.

What are Olivia Rodrigo's 'Get Her Back' lyrics about?

Olivia Rodrigo drags an ex on hilariously relatable Get Him Back! lyrics. Picture: Amy Sussman/WireImage, MEGA/GC Images

In the conflictual new anthem, Olivia sings: 'He had an ego and a temper and a wanderin' eye / He said he's six foot two and I'm like, "Dude, nice try" / But he was so much fun and he had such weird friends / And he would take us out to parties and the night would never end.'

Olivia then adds: 'So I miss him some nights when I'm feelin' depressed / 'Til I remember every time he made a pass on my friend'. In the chorus, she also sings: 'Oh, I want sweet revenge and I want him again / I want to get him back, back, back.'

Explaining what inspired the new song, Olivia told The New York Times: "I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after ‘Sour’ came out. I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be."

She then said: "And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have - dated people that I shouldn’t have."

Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS (call for your free consultation!)

Following those experiences, Olivia also said that Guts as a whole is "about reckoning with those feelings and coming out of that disillusionment and realising the core of who I am and what I want to be doing and who I want to be spending my time with."

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Get Him Back!' lyrics

VERSE 1

I met a guy in the summer and I left him in the spring

He argued with me about everything

He had an ego and a temper and a wanderin' eye

He said he's six foot two and I'm like, "Dude, nice try"

But he was so much fun and he had such weird friends

And he would take us out to parties and the night would never end

Another song, another club, another bar, another dance

And when hе said, "Something wrong?" he'd just fly me to Francе

So I miss him some nights when I'm feelin' depressed

'Til I remember every time he made a pass on my friend

Do I love him? Do I hate him? I guess it's up and down

If I had to choose, I would say it right now

CHORUS

I wanna get him back

I wanna make him really jealous, wanna make him feel bad

Oh, I wanna get him back

'Cause then again, I really miss him and it makes me real sad

Oh, I want sweet revenge and I want him again

I want to get him back, back, back

VERSE 2

So I write him all these letters and I throw them in the trash

'Cause I miss the way he kisses and the way he made me laugh

Yeah, I pour my little heart out, but as I'm hittin' "send"

I picture all the faces of my disappointed friends

Because everyone knew all of the shit that he'd do

He said I was the only girl, but that just wasn't the truth

And when I told him how he hurt me, he'd tell me I was trippin'

But I am my father's daughter, so maybe I could fix him

CHORUS

I wanna get him back

I wanna make him really jealous, wanna make him feel bad

Oh, I wanna get him back

'Cause then again, I really miss him and it makes me real sad

Oh, I want sweet revenge and I want him again

I want to get him back (Back?)

I want to get him back, back, back

BRIDGE

I wanna key his car (I want to get him back)

I wanna make him lunch (And then I, I want to get him back)

I wanna break his heart (Then I, I want to get him back)

Then be the one to stitch it up (And then I, I want to get him back)

Wanna kiss his face (And then I, I want to get him back)

With an uppercut (Then I, I want to get him back)

I wanna meet his mom (And then I, I want to get him back)

Just to tell her her son sucks, yeah (Then I, I want to get him back)

Oh, I wanna key his car (Then I, I want to get him back)

I wanna make him lunch

I wanna break his heart (Then I, I want to get him back)

Stitch it right back up

I wanna kiss his face (I want to get him back)

With an uppercut

I wanna meet his mom (Then I, I want to get him back)

And tell her her son sucks, yeah

CHORUS

I wanna get him back

I wanna make him really jealous, wanna make him feel bad

Oh, I wanna get him back

'Cause then again, I really miss him and it makes me real sad

Oh, I want sweet revenge and

I want him again

I want to get him back (Back?)

I want to get him back, back, back, back

OUTRO

I'll get him, I'll get him, I'll get him, I'll get him back, woo-hoo

Get him back, c'mon, c'mon

I'ma get him so good, he won't even know what hit him

He's gonna love me and hate me at the same time

Get back, girl, you better get him back

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news stories here: